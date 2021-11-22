Cardinals Playing Complementary Football When Needed Most

Linebacker Jordan Hicks spoke with media members following the game and said the team is well balanced heading into the bye week following the win in Seattle.

Great teams don't lose two games in a row.

The story of the 2021 Arizona Cardinals is still being written, yet there's little to complain about more than halfway through the novel. Arizona boasts a 9-2 record heading into its bye week following a 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

It was a game where Arizona was in full control, despite not having the flashiest performance on either the scoreboard or the field.

However, without quarterback Kyler Murray and a slew of other missing pieces, the Cardinals managed to accomplish a few things on their way out of Seattle.

Arizona continued its impressive road record, improving to 6-0 when away from State Farm Stadium and winning all of those matchups by 10 points or more.

A win kept the Cardinals in the driver's seat for the coveted wild-card weekend bye come playoff time, while also pushing the Seahawks into an essential 5.5-game deficit from first place in the NFC West.

It was a game where both sides of the ball handled business for the Cardinals.

“I think it was complementary football,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said following the win. “We did a good job of getting off the field, and the offense did a good job of staying on the field. When we can do that, this is what it looks like. We put it together. That was a really good team win.”

The Cardinals' defensive unit kept the Seahawks in check throughout the game, despite a few flash plays from Seattle sprinkled in through the course of four quarters.

The Seahawks were 2-for-10 on third-down attempts, as Arizona's defense did a tremendous job getting the Seahawks off the field early and often. Only three drives for Seattle extended to seven or more plays, punting once and kicking field goals on the other two.

Quarterback Russell Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass, as the Seattle quarterback was sacked four times and completed only 53.9% of his pass attempts. Wilson also had a season-low two rushing yards.

"We knew what they were gonna do going into it, how they were gonna attack us. So, (we) did a good job switching up the looks and making good calls down there, VJ (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) did a great job switching it up on them," Hicks said.

"(We) played our roles and and it's always that bend but don't break type of mentality. As long as we got a blade of grass to defend, we're going to do it."

On offense, the Cardinals possessed the ball for over 40 minutes, effectively playing keep-away from Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks offense while sustaining momentum of their own. Arizona had five drives on the day that lasted nine plays or more, three of which that lasted 13 plays or more.

The Seahawks were stuffed on both ends of the ball, much like head coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to be on Thanksgiving.

"I feel tired," Kingsbury said afterward. "I'm ready for Thanksgiving (and to) sleep on the couch a little bit. It's coming at a good time for all of us. We get to get rejuvenated, recharged and healthy. And so to end it on this note and have the good vibes moving in the next week in Thanksgiving is great for everybody's spirit and psyche."

Rest will be much needed for Kingsbury and the rest of the Cardinals if they plan to keep playing when most teams won't be.