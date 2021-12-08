Cardinals Playoff Tickets on Sale Wednesday Morning

The Arizona Cardinals released the following information in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that will be sure to get the Red Sea fired up.

"With the Cardinals owning an NFL-best 10-2 record and a chance to clinch a postseason berth as early as this weekend, tickets for potential playoff games at State Farm Stadium will be available to the general public starting tomorrow (Dec. 8) at 10:00 AM. Quantities are limited and not expected to last long.

"While they last, fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets for Wild Card Weekend (January 15-17) and the Divisional Playoffs (January 22-23). Specific times and dates will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. Tickets will be sold at a later date if the Cardinals host the NFC Championship game and refunds will be issued automatically if tickets are purchased to games that are not played."

With five games remaining, the Cardinals own the league's best record, signaling great chances of the NFC playoffs having to go through State Farm Stadium in order to reach the Super Bowl.

Arizona's last five games include three home games against the Rams (8-4), Colts (7-6) and Seahawks (4-8), with road trips to Detroit (1-10-1) and Dallas (8-4) on tap.

It's a favorable schedule for the Cardinals to finish strong, potentially remaining in the No. 1 seed for the NFC and claiming the conference's only bye week.

CARDINALS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION: Starting tomorrow at 10:00 AM (Arizona time), Cardinals playoff tickets will be available exclusively at www.seatgeek.com. Available sections can be viewed here.

For playoff scenarios on how Arizona can secure their spot in the postseason this week, click here.