Are the Cardinals a Potential Landing Spot for N'Keal Harry?

On Tuesday, New England Patriots wide receiver N'keal Harry made it known through his agent that he would like to play football elsewhere in 2021. Jamal Tooson, Harry's representative, released the following statement:

"For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N'Keal to thrive in New England," Tooson said.

"Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn't met the expectations the Patriots and N'Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.

N'Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it."

After being selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, Harry has ultimately failed to live up to the billing of a team's top pick. Harry's combined stat line of 414 yards on 45 receptions and four touchdowns has seen the former Sun Devil slip down the depth chart in New England.

Thus, Harry finds himself at just 23-years-old and looking for a fresh opportunity to jump-start his career before it's too late. While it's clear Harry won't arrive to any team and command first-string duties, teams around the league can never have enough pass-catchers in the modern era of football.

Is there potential for a Harry homecoming in the desert? CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes the Cardinals may very well be a landing spot for Harry.

"The Cardinals were one of the teams heavily linked to Harry when he was coming out of Arizona State back in 2019," said Sullivan. "He met with the organization multiple times throughout the pre-draft process and even stated that he was extremely confident that Arizona wouldn't let him slip past them at No. 33 overall saying he was 'about 95% sure if I'm there at 33 and they're still at that pick, they're going to pick me up.'

"Of course, a lot has changed in Arizona since that draft and the wide receiver unit has gotten a bit crowded. Currently, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are the big names on the depth chart, while they also boast Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore. That may not be the type of situation Harry is looking for if increased targets are what's he's after, but if the Cardinals continue to think highly of him, this could be a strong long-term landing spot, especially if they ship one of their second-tier receivers back to New England in the deal."

With training camp quickly approaching, we may see Harry in a new uniform sooner rather than later. While the Cardinals may not absolutely need another receiver, head coach Kliff Kingsbury may be able to capitalize on the potential of Harry for pennies on the dollar.