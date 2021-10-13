Cardinals Practice Notebook: Byron Murphy on Side Field, Rodney Hudson Out

The Arizona Cardinals made several moves to account for injuries, players returning and depth.

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were in uniform on the side field during the open section of Cardinals practice Wednesday morning.

They were putting in work away from the rest of the team after they each missed last week's matchup with the 49ers due to ribs injuries.

Back with the team, though, was defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

He was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday morning and has yet to make his season debut due to a back injury.

Practice notes

Tight end Maxx Williams was carted off of the field during Sunday's game with a knee injury.

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have an update, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Williams was done for the year.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve, and he tweeted this:

Kingsbury confirmed that Williams is out for the year, but he would not get into specifics.

The Cardinals also placed linebacker and key special teamer Ezekiel Turner on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

Hudson out

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson left Sunday's game with a ribs injury. Kingsbury updated his status after practice.

"He won't be available this week," he said.

Without Hudson, the Cardinals will rely on Max Garcia at center. Kingsbury said Hudson is currently week-to-week.

Fresh faces

With the injuries and edge rusher Chandler Jones going on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the Cardinals made several moves on Wednesday.

Safety James Wiggins, a 2021 seventh-round pick, was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also signed three players to the practice squad: tight end Richard Rodgers, linebacker Joe Walker and cornerback Kevin Peterson.

Walker played significant snaps for the Cardinals in 2019, while Peterson had a special-teams role while with the team last year.

Rodgers had 24 catches for the Eagles in 2020, and he previously had some productive seasons with the Packers. He made five catches against the Cardinals in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2015.

Arizona also designated tackle Josh Miles (ankle) to return from injured reserve.

Jones' possibility of returning

"Hopefully he can get well rested and be back by next week's game," Kingsbury said.

Jones leads the team with five sacks, all in Week 1. Kingsbury did not necessarily rule him out for this week, but was not optimistic.

Kingsbury also disclosed that Jones is having some symptoms.

Kyler Murray facing Baker Mayfield

For the second time in the NFL, the Cardinals quarterback will face his Oklahoma teammate and fellow No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield on Sunday.

Mayfield, now with the Cleveland Browns, was the Sooners starting quarterback while Murray was his backup in 2017.

"I watched it firsthand each and every day how hard he works," Murray said Wednesday. "I can legitimately say he's like that. I'm glad that I got to learn from him throughout those years."

The Cardinals beat the Browns in 2019, but now both teams have lofty aspirations.

Peters on run defense

Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters believes Arizona is moving in the right direction when it comes to stopping the run.

He mentioned on Wednesday that the younger linemen are growing and the team played physical against the 49ers.

But, this week will be a different challenge as they face the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL.

"Obviously, they (Cleveland) have a really good offensive line and two good backs and a coaching staff that believes in establishing the run game," Peters said. "It's one of our main focuses this week."

Daily stat

Murray still leads the NFL in completion percentage at 75.5%.

That mark took a dip last week when he completed 22 of 31 throws against the 49ers (71%).

According to Next Gen Stats, Murray also leads the league in completion percentage above expectation by 9.3 percentage points.