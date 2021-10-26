Cardinals Practice Notebook: Chandler Jones to Play Thursday

The Cardinals have a short week ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said before practice Tuesday that edge rusher Chandler Jones is "ready to roll" for Thursday's matchup against the Packers.

Jones missed two games with COVID-19 and was activated Monday. He was in uniform during the open part of practice.

The Cardinals have been able to create plenty of pressure without him as edge rusher Markus Golden has four sacks in the last two games. With Jones back, plus Green Bay having a banged up offensive line, the Cardinals pass rush could be an issue for the Packers.

Practice notes

Who was not there

The Cardinals released an estimated practice report Monday since this is a short week.

Center Max Garcia, who is filling in for the injured Rodney Hudson, was on it with an Achilles injury. He was not at practice Tuesday during the open portion.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) were also not present.

Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) was working out on the side field.

He missed Sunday's game.

Who made it

Quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as limited Monday with a right finger injury. He did not stretch with the team but joined for quarterback drills.

After practice, he said he is feeling good.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons were out and about after showing up on the report. Tight end Darrell Daniels, who was inactive Sunday against Cleveland, was on the practice field Tuesday.

Roster moves

The Cardinals signed safety Javon Hagan and cornerback Lavert Hill to the practice squad Tuesday morning. They also released defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad.

Hagan was with Tampa Bay in training camp and was waived Aug. 31. Hill was in camp with Philadelphia and was waived Aug. 22.

Joseph reacts to Adams

Joseph responded to a question about facing the Packers without wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams, who is second in the NFL in receptions, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

Joseph pointed out that Green Bay has won six straight games without Adams since 2019.

"I think those guys like Aaron (Rodgers), Tom (Brady), those guys when they don't have their main weapons, it falls back on those guys," Joseph said. "Sometimes it helps them to play an even cleaner game."

Joseph mentioned that while losing Adams is not good for the Packers, it creates more unpredictability about what they will do.

Big games

Murray said he tries not to make much out of big games as they happen.

While Thursday appears to have heavy stakes, he is approaching it like any other matchup.

Still, he did mention that winning big games gives the team energy.

"In the past, we've lost those big games, which kind of makes you feel like the little brother to some of those teams," Murray said. "When you win those games, like earlier in the year you beat the Rams, a great team, it just kind of feels you have a different vibe to the team."

Safety Budda Baker revels for these opportunities.

"I just try to continue to just play my game," Baker said. "Those big games are the ones that I kind of just spark up a little bit."

Murray on Aaron Rodgers

Thursday will be Murray's first game against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP.

"One of my favorite quarterbacks to watch," Murray said. "His swag, the way he plays the game, what he's done in his career, I admire his game a lot."

Daily stat

The Cardinals have allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL at 16.3. Arizona gave up just five points Sunday against the Texans.