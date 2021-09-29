Cardinals Practice Notebook: Dennis Gardeck Returns to Practice

The Arizona Cardinals were missing three starting offensive linemen in practice on Wednesday.

Dennis Gardeck, the Arizona Cardinals special-teams captain and pass rusher, was back on the practice field on Wednesday morning during the portion open to the media.

He has spent the first three weeks of of the season on injured reserve with a hand injury, but on Wednesday morning, the Cardinals designated him for return.

Arizona has three weeks to activate him, but he can practice during that time.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that he is not sure if Gardeck will play on Sunday, but he is hopeful about Week 5.

Practice Notes

Roster moves

The Cardinals did some roster shuffling beyond Gardeck.

Safety Charles Washington suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, and Arizona placed him on injured reserve Wednesday morning.

To take his place, cornerback Antonio Hamilton was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Hamilton played in all three Cardinals games thus far, primarily on special teams.

The Cardinals also signed four players to the practice squad while cutting cornerback Mazzi Wilkins:

Center/guard Michal Menet is back after the Cardinals previously cut their 2021 seventh-round draft pick

Guard Shaq Calhoun returns

Guard Danny Isidora

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar

Dunbar had four interceptions and eight passes defensed in 11 games during the 2019 season with Washington. He only played six games last year.

"We want to get him accustomed to our system and see where it goes," Kingsbury said.

Who was there, who was not

Most of the Cardinals starting offensive line did not participate in the open section of practice.

Left guard Justin Pugh and guard/tackle Justin Murray are dealing with back issues and were out. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum was out after missing Sunday's game with a ribs injury he sustained in Week 1.

"They're all day-to-day, so we'll see Friday if we can get anything out of them and then make a decision from there," Kingsbury said.

Center Rodney Hudson and edge rusher Chandler Jones were not on the field for the open portion, but they have previously taken Wednesdays off.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also absent. He typically uses Wednesdays as rest days, but he did muscle through a ribs injury on Sunday.

Murphy's award

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. had two interceptions on Sunday, one of which he returned for the go-ahead touchdown against the Jaguars.

For his efforts, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday morning.

"I'm thankful for it, blessed to be in an opportunity to get that award," Murphy Jr. said after practice. "You've got to keep going."

This is the third week in a row in which a Cardinal has won a Player of the Week honor. Quarterback Kyler Murray did so last week and edge rusher Chandler Jones in Week 1.

Rams matchup

The Cardinals have yet to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Kingsbury's tenure. Arizona has not beaten the Rams since the 2016 season.

"As far as being competitive, these are the ones you've got to embrace," Murray said. "The team is expecting me to be my best Sunday, so that's how I see it and I'm excited for it."

Murray said this year's version of the Cardinals is the best one going up against the Rams since he's been drafted.

Los Angeles had several offseason changes with the most notable trading quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

"Matt just has incredible arm talent," Kingsbury said. "Some of the throws he's able to make and cut loose, a mortal man wouldn't even attempt but he can he can do it."

Both teams are 3-0, two of five undefeated squads in the NFL.