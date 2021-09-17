Cardinals Practice Notebook: RT Beachum Returns to the Field

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals hit the field Friday morning for the final practice ahead of their Week 2 battle with the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was back during the portion open to the media after he missed two days with an injury to his ribs. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice that Beachum will be a game-day decision.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard remained out with a hamstring issue, and wide receiver Antoine Wesely is still on reserve/COVID-19.

Kingsbury said that Kennard is ruled out for Sunday.

Practice Notes

Vikings Injury Updates:

The Vikings tweeted that outside linebacker Anthony Barr, tackle Christian Darrisaw, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Harrison Hand are all out, while middle linebacker Erik Kendricks is questionable.

Griffen reportedly suffered a concussion in a car accident.

Darrisaw is the Vikings' 2021 first-round pick, but he has yet to debut while he deals with a groin injury.

Kendricks led the team with 15 tackles last week. He was an All-Pro in 2019.

Barr is a four-time Pro Bowler and current team captain.

Kliff Kingsbury's Comments on Minnesota

"You've got to be able to protect those exotic blitzes," Kingsbury said the key is against Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. "He's a master of those. Everybody's emulated those across the league. He's got guys coming from everywhere. So he'll have a great plan."

The Vikings generated good pressure last week with five sacks and seven quarterback hits. Minnesota finished first in the league in adjusted sack rate, just ahead of Arizona.

The Cardinals defense will face quarterback Kirk Cousins, a two-time Pro Bowler who got the best of Arizona in 2018.

"Really consistent whether it's in Washington or Minnesota every year," Kingsbury said. "You look at the stats. He's one of the top guys, very accurate, fast, very smart, cerebral, athletic enough to move around."

Murphy on Wilson

Third-year corner Byron Murphy Jr. had to start as a rookie in 2019, so he knows what Cardinals 2021 fourth-round pick Marco Wilson is going through.

The latter has a much bigger role since Malcolm Butler retired just before the season, but he held up well in Week 1.

"I just told him to come in and play the game, don't think about it too much," Murphy said Friday. "For Marco to have a game like that is a big deal."

Friday Laughs

Murphy Jr. was asked about the Cardinals interception on Sunday, a play in which cornerback Robert Alford deflected the ball and Isaiah Simmons and Budda Baker both ran to it at the same time.

Simmons has six inches and 40 pounds on Baker, and he bumped the safety to the ground while making the catch.

"It was funny because obviously (Isaiah) is so big, to see (Isaiah) fly like that and then Budda come in, just like a little pancake. (Isaiah) was telling us in the locker room 'I ran that boy over,'" Murphy Jr. said while laughing.

Daily Stat

Murphy Jr. was one of just three players in the league with three passes defensed in Week 1.