Cardinals Practice Notebook: Team Captains Announced

After getting Tuesday off, the Cardinals were back at practice Wednesday morning in full force, as everyone on the active roster was present during the open portion.

Soon after the open portion to the media closed, the Cardinals posted their team captains for the 2021 season, selecting nine players to wear the "C."

Practice Notes

Team Captains as voted by the players

QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray LT D.J. Humphries

D.J. Humphries C Rodney Hudson

Rodney Hudson WR DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins S Budda Baker

Budda Baker LB Jordan Hicks

Jordan Hicks DE J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt OLB Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones OLB/ST Dennis Gardeck

Murray, Humphries, Jones, Hicks, Baker and Gardeck are returning captains from 2020. Baker was named a captain in the middle of last season after Jones went down with a biceps injury in Week 5.

Hicks is the only captain who is not a starter on the current depth chart, aside from Gardeck whose role is primarily on special teams.

The Cardinals drafted Tulsa inside linebacker Zaven Collins to replace Hicks as a starter, but the veteran has evidently shown the poise and leadership skills to keep his captainship.

Watt and Hudson are the two newcomers who will wear the C for Arizona. Watt was a captain for most of his time with the Texans, as was Hudson with the Raiders.

Murray is a captain for the second time in his three-year NFL career.

"It means a lot for me," Murray said Wednesday. "Those guys believing in me, trusting me to go out there and lead them."

Weather

The Cardinals were originally supposed to practice at 8:15 a.m. local time, but they pushed that back by an hour.

"We try to get the temperature about the same as it'll be there Sunday," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice Wednesday.

The temperature will be roughly 90 degrees during the game, while Nashville will be more humid than the Valley.

Depth chart

The Cardinals announced their depth chart ahead of Week 1 Tuesday afternoon.

One of the position battles decided was at right guard, as Josh Jones is the listed starter. Kingsbury confirmed this to the media.

"He'll start the game," Kingsbury said. "He did a nice job when he had the opportunity."

Arizona will have rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore and second-year running back Eno Benjamin split time as the kickoff returner. Kingsbury said he has confidence in both players, so who takes the kick will depend on how each game unfolds.