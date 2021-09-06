Cardinals Practice Notebook: Week 1 is Here

The Arizona Cardinals had their full active roster on the practice field on Monday.

The Cardinals took the field for the first practice of Week 1 Monday.

Right guard Justin Pugh and cornerback Robert Alford were back after they were activated from reserve/COVID-19 late last week, so the Cardinals had a full 53-man team during the open portion of practice.

"With the COVID stuff, you never know day-to-day, but it's good to have all 53 guys out there and practicing," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice.

Practice notes

Preparing for Tennessee

The Cardinals start the season on the road against the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans.

"Physical team, they have been really, really good the last few years," Kingsbury said. "Coach (Mike) Vrabel has done a tremendous job building that culture. They fly around the football in all three phases. One of the best running backs in the game (Derrick Henry), just acquired one of the best receivers (Julio Jones), the quarterback (Ryan Tannehill) has been playing at a Pro-Bowl level the last few years.

"It's going to be a huge challenge."

Henry led the NFL in rushing yards last year, eclipsing 2,000.

Inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons said that he is ready for the test, saying that while the Titans have special players, so does Arizona.

"I'm very excited to see how we match up against them," Simmons said after practice.

He mentioned that a key against Henry is stopping him before he reaches the secondary because the nearly 250-pound back is a nightmare to tackle for smaller players.

No starting returner yet

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Kingsbury mentioned that the Cardinals are not set on rookie receiver Rondale Moore being the starting kickoff or punt returner yet.

"We're still working through that part of it to see what type of roles he's going to have offensively and then take it from there," Kingsbury said.

Moore did not say whether he expects to start as a returner, telling the media that he will let the coaches decide that and all he can do is work hard.

Dennis Gardeck's role

Gardeck is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season, so Kingsbury repeated Monday that they will be cautious with him early on.

But, he did say that Gardeck's package will continue to expand, as he had seven sacks in under 100 snaps last year.

Practice music

For the portion of practice open to the media, the music mostly came from Drake's new album, "Certified Lover Boy."

Kingsbury said that he has final approval for the practice music, but that the players give the requests.

"Not a very eclectic list," Kingsbury joked. "Pretty much one genre."

Kingsbury said he'd like to throw in some "Kings of Leon" or country music, but that they have to play to their audience.