Cardinals Practice Notes; James Conner to be Game-Day Decision vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals also added a new punter to fill in for Andy Lee, who is on the COVID-19 list.

Center/guard Max Garcia was back at Cardinals practice Thursday after a knee injury held him out on Wednesday.

He is in line to start at center if healthy unless Rodney Hudson gets activated off the COVID-19 list in time for the game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after practice that Garcia will be a game-day decision, and also that Hudson could return if he tests out of the protocols in time.

Running back James Conner, wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips all remained out during the open part of practice.

That trio was listed as non-participants on Tuesday's estimated report and on Wednesday.

Moore and Phillips had MRIs earlier this week.

Kingsbury said Conner and Moore will also be game-day decisions.

"(We'll) work them out Saturday before the game and see how they feel," Kingsbury said.

Conner was questionable last week with an ankle issue, but he played.

His heel injury is not on the same leg. He said his status is up in the air, but he's confident.

"Making progress on it," Conner said. "Just keep getting that treatment on it, take it hour by hour and just try to keep getting better."

Phillips will not suit up on Saturday, although Kingsbury said he expects the lineman to be back at some point before the regular season ends.

New punter

There was a new but familiar number in line for the Cardinals during stretching, the No. 16.

Punter and holder Ryan Winslow is back, as the Cardinals announced he has been signed to the practice squad.

Starter Andy Lee landed on the reserve COVID-19 list Wednesday, so Arizona brought back Winslow after previously cutting him after training camp.

"We have some experience with him having been in training camp and some time on task with it," Kingsbury said. "And so there's definitely a comfort level there."

Kingsbury said he doesn't believe Lee will test out of protocols in time to play, so Winslow would be elevated to the roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Winslow punted in two games for the Cardinals in 2019 when Lee was out because of a hip flexor. He also punted in two games with the Carolina Panthers earlier this season.

The Cardinals also brought back tight end David Wells to the practice squad.

Pro Bowl

The Cardinals had four players selected to the Pro Bowl for this season and nine others picked as alternates.

Pro Bowlers:

QB Kyler Murray

S Budda Baker

OLB Chandler Jones

RB James Conner

Alternates:

WR DeAndre Hopkins

C/G Max Garcia

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

C Rodney Hudson

TE Zach Ertz

OLB Markus Golden

P Andy Lee

K Matt Prater

LT D.J. Humphries

Jones, Baker and Conner spoke to reporters on Thursday, and they made it clear that although this is an honor, they don't intend to play in the Pro Bowl. They'd rather play in Los Angeles in the Super Bowl.

"It's a good feeling that fans, players and coaches think of us so highly, but then again, we still have a lot of work to do," Baker said.

Jones added: "To be voted as one of the best in the business in the situation I'm in now, it's a blessing, honestly.

"I'm not getting too excited, because we want to play somewhere else. But this is definitely a huge accomplishment."

This is Jones' and Baker's fourth Pro Bowl selection each.

Murray has now made the Pro Bowl in two of his three NFL seasons, while Conner got voted in for the second time in his career.

"It's a big deal," Kingsbury said. "I think anytime you get that type of recognition, a big part of it is from other coaches and your peers. I think it definitely builds some confidence."