Cardinals Practice Notes: Kingsbury Optimistic about Edmonds, Conner Playing

The Arizona Cardinals could have their full backfield Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and left guard Justin Pugh were back on the practice field Friday morning.

Conner had an MRI earlier this week after suffering an ankle injury late in Monday's game.

Pugh was listed as a non-participant with an illness on Thursday's injury report.

Pugh has not played since Week 9 when he went down with a calf injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not definitely say either would play on Sunday at the Detroit Lions. But, he was optimistic.

He said he thinks Pugh will play, but the team will see how he looks over the next couple of days. The guard was active last week against the Rams, but did not take the field on offense, while playing five snaps on special teams.

He stretched with the team on Friday, went inside the bubble briefly and came back out to participate in drills.

Kingsbury said he "feels good" about Conner and running back Chase Edmonds playing on Sunday.

Edmonds has been out since Week 9 with an ankle injury that put him on injured reserve and he was designated for return last week.

© Mark J. Rebilas

At practice on Friday, he looked explosive while running routes.

"I think Sunday he warms up, feels good and he'll be rolling," Kingsbury said of Edmonds.

Practice notes

The Cardinals did not get everyone from Thursday's injury report back in action on Friday. Cornerback Robert Alford remained out with a pectoral injury.

Antonio Hamilton was taking some reps in Alford's spot during the open part of practice.

He filled in earlier this year when Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson missed a game in Week 5.

However, nose tackle Corey Peters was back out on the field (knee) after not practicing this week.

Rodney Hudson

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Kingsbury confirmed that he will be out on Sunday. Kingsbury said his likely replacement will be Max Garcia, who has been at right guard in recent weeks.

If Pugh plays, Sean Harlow might move to right guard or Josh Jones could get another starting opportunity.

Hudson is the lone Cardinal on the list after a week of dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in the NFL.

The Rams have 25 players on the COVID-19 list just days after facing Arizona.

COVID-19

"It kind of feels like every team is going to have the wave come through," Kingsbury said. "You just don't know when it's gonna be. It's unfortunate, but everybody's dealing with it."

The Rams, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns have taken the worst of the blows this week.

The NFL implemented new protocols to adjust, which include masking regardless of vaccination status, prohibiting large gatherings outside the facility and distanced or outdoor meetings only.

"I think there was a sense of guys being comfortable with the situation that we were in because of the vaccinations and some of the protocols being a little bit more lax," wide receiver Christian Kirk said.

"I think we just have to stay ready and follow the plan that's in place and do whatever we can to make sure we can get on the field and be safe."

Hopkins

Kingsbury remained vague when talking about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who reportedly suffered a torn MCL on Monday.

Kingsbury said he believes Hopkins' plan is to get surgery, which was previously reported.

The head coach said he did not have a timetable for Hopkins' return, which conflicting reports have said range from six weeks to four months.

Kirk spoke about how the injury affects the rest of the receivers.

"We just really focus on being at the right places at the right time, making the plays for Kyler (Murray) and just really being honed in on the details," Kirk said.

"When the ball comes your way, you got to make those plays. I'm not saying we're just gonna have guys out there and making acrobatic catches and doing the things that DeAndre is able to do. But we have to find a way to fill that void."