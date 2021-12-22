Cardinals Practice Notes: No James Conner, Rondale Moore on the Field

Arizona Cardinals injury news as several starters miss practice ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Arizona Cardinals have another short week, this time playing on Saturday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

That meant the team had to put out an injury report on Tuesday, and on it were several starters who would not have been available.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons (shoulder) was on the report, but he was back at work on Wednesday.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

However, running back James Conner, wide receiver Rondale Moore, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and center Max Garcia were not.

Garcia (knee) filled in for Rodney Hudson on Sunday, as the veteran center is on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals have played a game without both Hudson and Garcia this season, and they started guard Sean Harlow at center.

Garcia was on the Week 13 injury report with a knee issue but had not been since. He was listed as limited on Tuesday.

Moore (ankle) and Phillips (knee) had MRIs on Monday and are day-to-day, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

If Moore is unable to play this week, Arizona could give Andy Isabella a greater role.

Conner was questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle issue, but he played.

Now, he's dealing with a heel problem.

Limited players

Tight end Zach Ertz, edge rusher Markus Golden, defensive end Zach Kerr and wide receiver Antoine Wesley were all listed as limited on Tuesday but participated in practice the day after.

Ertz was listed with a hamstring, which had him questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit. He played through it.

There have been spurts this season when the defense had more injury concerns than the offense, but for most of the second half of the year, the opposite has been the case.

Jordan Hicks

Hicks was practicing per usual just two days after his daughter was born.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

He posted an Instagram story on Tuesday with a picture of him holding his daughter and the caption "GIRL DAD."

Hicks' daughter was born just a few days after safety Budda Baker became a girl dad.

Saturday outlook

The Cardinals know what to expect from the Indianapolis offense. The Colts hand the ball off at the second-highest rate in the league and running back Jonathan Taylor is the NFL's rushing leader.

But knowing what's coming and stopping it are two different things.

"Stopping the run is going to be a premium this weekend," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters. "We have a good plan to do so. But we have to tackle, we have to get hands to the ball because he does break tackles, and we have to be really detailed in our run fits."

He said the Colts will just continue to run on first, second and third down and even fourth-and-short unless they are stopped.

"The details of this run game, it's important for us to understand it," Joseph said.

What Murray wants to see improved

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters that moving backward is where he wants to see his team improve. Flags have been an issue recently and the Cardinals are in the top 10 in penalty yards against this season.

"Kills drives, stalls them," Murray said. "I feel like when we're not doing that, we're pretty good. If we can limit the penalties, turnovers, stuff like that, we will be fine."

That was a greater issue last season, but there are still stretches where the Cardinals have gotten in their own way in 2021, especially at home for whatever reason.

Murray on playing a Christmas game

"On Christmas Day, I'm used to waking up and watching basketball," Murray said." Anytime I can play in front of people and you're one of the only games on TV, it's always gonna be fun. So I'm looking forward to it."