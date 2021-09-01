Cardinals Practice Report: 51 Players Take the Field Following Cutdown Day

The Arizona Cardinals had their final practice before an unusual four-day break.

The Cardinals took the practice field Wednesday ahead of a unique four-day break in the schedule.

Many players will return to the facility in that time to work out, but there will not be practice Thursday through the end of the weekend. This has head coach Kliff Kingsbury a bit weary.

"This four-day break is going to be new for all of us, all NFL teams have to go through it," Kingsbury said Monday. "I'm not sure how we feel about it just yet. As a coach, you ramp up and you don't really want to have four days to kind of back down."

Several players called this time an opportunity to get their bodies right before Week 1.

But there will be some conversations within the team to ensure that everyone handles their break wisely.

Practice Notes

Who was there, who was not

On the field Wednesday, the Cardinals had 51 players out of the 52 remaining on the active roster.

Arizona cut 10 players Monday, 15 others Tuesday and lost a few bodies to injury and, in cornerback Malcolm Butler's case, to the retired list.

The only active player not present during the open portion of practice was tight end Darrell Daniels, who has missed two weeks with injury. Kingsbury said Daniels was moving well in rehab Wednesday and is hopeful the tight end will return next week.

Left guard Justin Pugh and cornerback Robert Alford remain on the COVID-19 list. Pugh has been on it since Aug. 18.

Malcolm Butler update

Kingsbury refrained from giving too many details on how Butler went from a starting cornerback on the most recent depth chart to retired in under a week. He did say the situation caught him by surprise and that it unraveled in the last week or so.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals could definitely look into adding someone new at the position, but the team feels content with its group.

"I think we have three guys we felt really comfortable with starting outside at corner," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals have four corners on the active roster with Alford still out. The four are Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan and Luq Barcoo, all of whom are 23 years old or younger.

Waiver claims

Waivers from cuts passed as of 9 a.m. Arizona time and the Cardinals were not assigned any players. No other teams claimed anyone from the Cardinals cuts, so Arizona can now negotiate with the players it waived to join the practice squad.

From Kingsbury's comments, it seems that he wants players who have been with the team to return in case they are needed during the season.

"Guys that we believe, in this COVID era, can come in and be ready to go, know our system, pick it up quickly," he said.

Dennis Gardeck

Gardeck has been back at practice for over a week after he spent the offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL.

On Wednesday, Kingsbury gave an update as to where he is physically.

"He's doing better," Kingsbury said. "We're going to be cautious with him just because he's such a valuable member of this team with special teams and rushing the passer."

There is no update on whether Gardeck will be ready for Week 1.