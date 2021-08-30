Cardinals Practice Report: Chandler Jones Returns to the Field

The Arizona Cardinals returned to their practice facility Monday following the end of training camp.

The Cardinals practice numbers were light Monday morning following the announcement of 10 cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Arizona waived wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, second-year linebacker Evan Weaver and rookie center/guard Michal Menet among others as it needs to have a 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon.

After practice, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team will be close to 53 players by the end of the day.

"We liked a lot of the guys, there were tough decisions," Kingsbury said in his post-practice press conference. "And so there's ongoing conversations with a lot of those guys who were released."

Players cut this week clear waivers Wednesday morning, which is when teams can begin filling out their practice squads.

Practice Notes

Chandler Jones is back

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After missing more than a week of practice, former All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones was back on the field during the open portion of practice Monday.

Kingsbury mentioned early last week that he would possibly return before last weekend, but Monday was his first day back.

ESPN reports four Cardinals cuts

While the Cardinals announced 10 cuts, ESPN reporters tweeted out four others.

Defensive lineman Josh Mauro is one of them, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He signed with Arizona on Aug. 10 while the defensive line dealt with various injuries during training camp.

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia and cornerback Jace Whittaker are also reportedly cut, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

The fourth was veteran safety Chris Banjo, as reported by Adam Schefter. Banjo injured his hamstring during the Cardinals first preseason game, so it is unclear whether this is a terminated/injured designation or if Banjo is healthy and just released.

Since Banjo is a veteran with at least four credited seasons, if he is healthy then he will be a free agent as of 1 pm Arizona time and not subject to waivers.

No Daniels, Travis

Only three Cardinals tight ends were present during the portion of practice open to the media as Darrell Daniels and Ross Travis were absent.

No tight ends were among the cuts Monday.

Travis signed earlier this summer. If the Cardinals keep three tight ends, then the battle is likely between Demetrius Harris and Travis considering Daniels and Maxx Williams already had established roles last year.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch was also absent, as he was toward the end of last week. Kingsbury said Aug. 25 that Dortch was dealing with a minor leg injury.

"He's a number of days away," Kingsbury said Monday about Dortch.

No returns from COVID-19 list

The Cardinals placed left guard Justin Pugh on reserve/COVID-19 Aug. 18 and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips the following day. They both are vaccinated and tested positive, meaning they would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return. Neither were back on the field Monday morning.

The third Cardinal on reserve/COVID-19 is cornerback Robert Alford, who went on the list last Thursday.

"They're in the final stages of the protocol we're hoping," Kingsbury told the media Monday. "They'll be reexamined in the next couple of days and we hope to get them back, if not this week, definitely next week."