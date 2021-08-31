Cardinals Practice Report: Cutdown Day

The Cardinals had close to a 53-man squad at practice Tuesday morning.

The Cardinals looked like they had a regular-season squad as far as numbers during the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday.

There were 52 players present, including international player Bernhard Seikovits who has a roster exemption.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler was not there after NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday he is mulling retirement as result of a personal matter.

Cornerback Robert Alford and left guard Justin Pugh were also not at practice as they remain on reserve/COVID-19. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was activated Monday and was back in uniform.

The Cardinals have officially cut only 10 players ahead of Tuesday's 1 PM deadline to have 53. But, reports of several other cuts and the absences at practice indicate that the roster is close to finished for the time being.

"Still some roster gymnastics going on," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after practice. "We're still working through it and you never know until it's finalized."

One reality of the NFL is that players on the roster at the cut to 53 are sometimes not after teams make waiver claims or sign new players.

Teams can begin signing players to the practice squad once the waiver period expires at 9 AM Wednesday Arizona time.

Practice notes

The 52 who were present

QB: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler

RB: Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, Antoine Wesley

TE: Maxx Williams, Demetrius Harris, Bernhard Seikovits

OL: D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Jones, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Justin Murray, Joshua Miles, Max Garcia

DL: J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe

OLB: Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje, Dennis Gardeck

ILB: Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan, Luq Barcoo

S: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington

ST: Aaron Brewer, Andy Lee, Matt Prater

Who was out

The Cardinals cut 10 players officially, but reports of six others who were let go Monday came from ESPN, NFL Media and Pro Football Focus.

Those still on the roster but who missed practice include:

CB Daryl Worley

CB Jace Whittaker (reportedly cut)

S Shawn Williams (RC)

S James Wiggins (RC)

TE Ross Travis

LB Kylie Fitts

OL Marcus Henry

OL Koda Martin

OL Sean Harlow

LB Reggie Walker

DL Margus Hunt

DL Josh Mauro (RC)

WR Andre Baccellia (RC)

Safety Chris Banjo was also reportedly released, but he suffered a hamstring injury in the Cardinals preseason opener and has not returned.

Tight end Darrell Daniels and receiver Greg Dortch were absent Tuesday, but they have been dealing with injuries.

Malcolm Butler

Kingsbury did not have a lot to say in regard to the reported Butler situation. He repeated that nothing is official on that front multiple times.

He did say that he has not spoken to Butler and did not want to discuss hypotheticals. Edge rusher Devon Kennard, who spoke with the media following practice, also has not talked with Butler.

"I wish him well, I hope he figures out whatever he has going on," Kennard said. "If he comes back, great. If he doesn't, the train has to keep moving."