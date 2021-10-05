Arizona Cardinals Make Tuesday Practice-Squad Moves

Luq Barcoo was signed to the Cardinals practice squad, while Josh Doctson was restored to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals did some juggling on their practice squad Tuesday, including naming their protections for the week and reporting tryouts with five players.

Signed to the practice squad was cornerback Luq Barcoo, who was waived by the team last Thursday. The team also restored wide receiver Josh Doctson to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list. Doctson was placed on practice-squad COVID-19 Sept 29.

Released from the practice squad were cornerback Quinton Dunbar and center Michal Menet. Both were signed to the practice group last week.

Barcoo was one of four practice-squad players the Cardinals protected from being signed this week by another team to the active roster. The others were tackle/guard Eric Smith, cornerback Jace Whittaker and safety James Wiggins.

Receiving tryouts were three running backs and two cornerbacks. Running back Eno Benjamin suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week.

The running backs trying out were Otis Anderson Jr., Tavien Feaster and Kerrith Whyte, while the cornerbacks were Phillip Gaines and Greg Mabin.

Feaster was with the Cardinals in training camp and was waived on Aug. 30.

Anderson has no relation to former Cardinals running back Ottis (O.J.) Anderson. He was with the Rams in training camp and was waived Aug. 31. He was then signed to the practice squad, but was released Sept. 21.

Whyte was with the Buffalo Bills in training camp and was waived Aug. 30.

Gaines is an eight-year veteran that became an unrestricted free agent in March after playing for the Houston Texans last season. He has not been with a team this year.

Mabin is a five-year veteran who was a New York Giants unrestricted free agent in March and was signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 6. He was placed on reserve/injured Aug. 5 and had his contract terminated with an injury settlement five days later.