After Two Straight Losses, Cardinals Show Urgency in Practice

Howard Balzer

There have been several themes this week in the days since the Cardinals had a desultory performance Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Words and terms like urgency, create your own energy, must-win, start strong have been said repeatedly.

Sunday in New Jersey against the Jets will tell the tale, but most involved have talked about it being as good a week of practice as the team has had since before the season opener against San Francisco.

First, it was quarterback Kyler Murray after Wednesday’s practice, when he said, Murray said, “Yeah. I think there was a sense of urgency. I haven't felt that urgency since before going into that (first) game. You could tell (there was) a different vibe, finishing camp and then going into that first game. And then obviously now being on a two-game losing streak.”

Then, during his weekly Friday morning appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said practice was “excellent” this week. He said, “Actually, yesterday (Thursday) was very encouraging. I think it was the best practice probably we've had since the season started. Guys were physical, I thought the pace and the tempo was excellent. And there was definitely some urgency out on that field yesterday.”

Finally, it was left to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to assess the entire week following Friday’s practice and shortly before the club left for the trip to New Jersey.

“It feels like a good week of preparation,” Kingsbury said. “I felt like guys were obviously disappointed with the performance of how we played in practice. (They worked) more competitively. I thought guys were into it. Great communication. And so we'll see if it translates, but it's a prideful group. They know what happened last Sunday was unacceptable in a lot of areas, and that we want to play better this week.”

We’ll find out soon enough whether it “translates” as Kingsbury said, or if they were just empty words.

Steve Keim Expects Better Play from Peterson, Other Stars

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Friday the team's stars have to play like stars, including cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head East as Game on Sunday

Arizona Cardinals on way to New Jersey as no Jets player placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Devon Kennard Out Week 5 Against Jets

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard is listed as out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets; Chris Banjo questionable

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Prepare to Travel, Play Amid Jets COVID-19 Concerns

The Arizona Cardinals prepare to travel East amid a presumptive positive COVID-19 test for an unidentified New York Jets player.

Howard Balzer

New Contract for OL Justin Murray Falls Well Short of Reported $9 Million

Contract terms for Arizona Cardinals tackle/guard Justin Murray on the two-year extension he recently signed.

Howard Balzer

Defense Adjusting from Last Week's Failures

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to improve on defense against the New York Jets.

Alex Weiner

'Must-Win': Murray, Fitzgerald Not Hedging Importance of Jets Game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald proclaim game Sunday against the New York Jets is a "must-win."

Howard Balzer

My Take: The Time For Isaiah Simmons to Play is Now

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons will only get better with time on the field.

Howard Balzer

Report: Cardinals Intend to Sign CB Prince Amukamara After Visit

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding more numbers to the secondary by signing cornerback Prince Amukamara following a visit "in the next few days."

Mason Kern

Safety Chris Banjo Returns to Practice Thursday; DL Jordan Phillips Ill

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo was back at practice Thursday, but limited; illness keeps defensive tackle Jordan Phillips out.

Howard Balzer