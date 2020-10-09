There have been several themes this week in the days since the Cardinals had a desultory performance Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Words and terms like urgency, create your own energy, must-win, start strong have been said repeatedly.

Sunday in New Jersey against the Jets will tell the tale, but most involved have talked about it being as good a week of practice as the team has had since before the season opener against San Francisco.

First, it was quarterback Kyler Murray after Wednesday’s practice, when he said, Murray said, “Yeah. I think there was a sense of urgency. I haven't felt that urgency since before going into that (first) game. You could tell (there was) a different vibe, finishing camp and then going into that first game. And then obviously now being on a two-game losing streak.”

Then, during his weekly Friday morning appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said practice was “excellent” this week. He said, “Actually, yesterday (Thursday) was very encouraging. I think it was the best practice probably we've had since the season started. Guys were physical, I thought the pace and the tempo was excellent. And there was definitely some urgency out on that field yesterday.”

Finally, it was left to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to assess the entire week following Friday’s practice and shortly before the club left for the trip to New Jersey.

“It feels like a good week of preparation,” Kingsbury said. “I felt like guys were obviously disappointed with the performance of how we played in practice. (They worked) more competitively. I thought guys were into it. Great communication. And so we'll see if it translates, but it's a prideful group. They know what happened last Sunday was unacceptable in a lot of areas, and that we want to play better this week.”

We’ll find out soon enough whether it “translates” as Kingsbury said, or if they were just empty words.