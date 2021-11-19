Cardinals Preparing for Familiar, Tough Seahawks Offense

The Seattle Seahawks scored 62 points in two matchups against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

The Cardinals and Seahawks went down to the wire twice last year.

Arizona emerged victorious the first time 37-34 in overtime while Seattle evened the season series with a 28-21 win in Week 11.

The rivalry will be renewed this Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, but the Cardinals expect plenty of familiarity against the Seahawks' offensive personnel.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson returned last week after missing four games due to finger surgery.

His return last week was forgettable, as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time in his career 17-0 by the Green Bay Packers.

But Seattle scored at least 28 points in three of four games Wilson was heathy for to start the season.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph expects the Seahawks to look more like themselves on offense against Arizona.

"In the past years, they've been run first, keep third downs short, play great defense," Joseph said. "I don't think Sunday is going to be any different. Watching them last week, they threw 40 passes and I think had [16] runs. That's not their formula. I'm expecting heavy run, heavy dose of Russell and [receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett]."

Despite being in a tight game, the Seahawks relied on Wilson to throw the ball very often last week. He completed 20 of 40 passes.

Perhaps running back Chris Carson (neck) remaining out contributed to that. He was designated to return from injured reserve last week, but reports from Seattle indicate he may not be ready yet.

Joseph said he felt Wilson looked like himself despite the sour result, with crisp passes, throwing deep and scrambling.

"Russell's like no other, (he's a) special quarterback," Joseph said. "He can make every throw. His football IQ is very high. I think what makes Russell most dangerous is the second play."

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who has now faced Wilson four times, also brought up the challenge Wilson presents as someone who can extend a play.

The Seahawks' two receivers Joseph describes as No. 1s are Metcalf and Lockett. Giving them extra time to make moves and create separation is precarious for a defense.

"When he gets out the pocket, receivers kind of do a double route or double move," Murphy said. "You just got to make sure you stay with your receiver and make sure your eyes are right the whole game. He's going to get out of that pocket for sure to scramble and throw, so the biggest thing is just make sure our eye discipline is good."

The Seahawks have gone for a lot of home-run balls in recent years, even with a change at offensive coordinator.

That was on display last season in the first game against Arizona.

Wilson threw the ball 50 times for 338 yards. Lockett was the recipient of many show-stopping throws deep down the field, including a 47-yard touchdown.

What sets this up is the Seattle run, which opens the short passing game with boots and rollouts.

Then Wilson can take advantage down field.

The second game last year did not have as many fireworks, but Seattle owned the time of possession by over 10 minutes. It got the run going more effectively.

The Cardinals have defended the pass very well this season and have mostly avoided explosive plays.

Joseph said going against two No. 1 receivers with Wilson at quarterback is always difficult and requires defenders making big plays.

The Packers were able to mitigate the Seattle run game, and they defended Wilson's deep balls well. Wilson threw two second-half interceptions, one of which led to a Green Bay touchdown.

"It's tough to balance that thing, but it's going to take guys making plays and some tough downs from time to time," Joseph said. "Being one-on-one with Tyler or with DK and having a plan in the red zone to take both guys away."

Sunday is a big day for both teams beyond the rivalry spectacle.

Seattle is 3-6 after dropping three of four games without Wilson under center. There is only so much time left in the season to catch up in the wild-card race.

The Cardinals have a bye the following week, and have a chance to extend their lead in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams on their bye this week.

"We're expecting, especially defensively, we're expecting a dogfight," linebacker Jordan Hicks said.