Cardinals Preparing for Russell Wilson's, Seahawks' Best Offensively

The Arizona Cardinals bested the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, but their opponents are coming off their best offensive game.

This has been a tumultuous season for the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

Quarterback Russell Wilson missed three games due to thumb surgery, and their running backs corps has had turnover seemingly every couple of weeks due to injuries.

Seattle has not scored more than 20 points in three straight games all year, and they sit at 6-10 out of the playoff picture.

Yet, last week the Seahawks scored 51 points, their most since Wilson's rookie season in 2012, in a win over the Detroit Lions. It was a showcase of what this usual NFC West powerhouse does best on offense.

"He made some throws last week that was Russell-like, so he's definitely healthy," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "Just reading Russell's comments about that's what their vision for the offense is. It'd be a run-first, play-action team and to take shots with (Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf)."

The Cardinals take on the Seahawks in the regular-season finale Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona beat Seattle 23-13 in Week 11 with backup quarterback Colt McCoy starting.

That was Wilson's second game back after surgery, and he was not sharp completing only 14 of 26 passes.

The Seahawks were flying last week, though. They ran it 41 times to just 29 passes, of which Wilson completed 20.

Running back Rashaad Penny, who had two carries against Arizona in the previous game, gained 170 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

With play-action, leads, draws and reverses, the Seahawks confused the Lions' defense throughout the game, and they will test Arizona's eyes this week.

"It makes it hard on Sunday to play the run enough and play the pass enough," Joseph said. "It's a cat and mouse game again."

Wilson also ran six times, a season high and needed weapon for Seattle's offense.



The Cardinals did a great job of getting Seattle in third-and-long situations, then pressuring Wilson in November.

But with him closer to full strength and and more likely to be on the run, that creates problems.

"He's still a dynamic quarterback, somebody that we have to rush as a group," nose tackle Corey Peters said.

The Cardinals and Seahawks are 5-5-1 against each other in the last 11 games. Wilson has been a thorn in the Cardinals' side longer than any other quarterback in the division by a big margin.

There are naturally questions about the Seahawks' future considering the team was not too close to making the playoffs this season. But the Cardinals know what they are getting this week, and that's what they always do when they see Seattle.

"Russ is getting more comfortable after coming off that injury – played at a really high level," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "DK made a bunch of plays . . . They’re going to give us everything they’ve got. We’ll give them everything we’ve got. Every time we play them it’s been a dogfight, so I expect nothing less.”

Defensive end Zach Allen added: "We see this team twice a year. So, you might figure it out one week, but they change quickly, we change quickly."

The Cardinals still have something to play for this week, since they can take the division title with a win plus a Los Angeles Rams loss to San Francisco.

Seattle, especially the way it played last week, will provide a healthy challenge ahead of the playoffs, and can earn a win if the Cardinals don't play clean ball.