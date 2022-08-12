Cardinals Preseason Opener Bold Predictions: Big Day Coming for Isabella?

The Arizona Cardinals will play a football game very soon.

Their preseason begins Friday at the Cincinnati Bengals starting at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time.

Trace McSorley will start behind center as the Cardinals will spotlight their younger players and those battling for roster spots.

With the upcoming action, it's time for AllCardinals to make some bold predictions: Preseason edition.

Howard Balzer: A big day is coming for Andy Isabella

Wide receiver Andy Isabella will catch eight passes for 135 yards with one touchdown and a long of 50-plus yards. A second-round pick in 2019, he hasn’t done much in three seasons and is battling for a roster spot or at least to be seen by other teams. He is likely to be targeted early and often by quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guanrantano against the Bengals Friday night.

Alex Weiner: Rookie Christian Matthew will be a defensive highlight

The Cardinals entered the offseason needing cornerback help and drafted Matthew in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. Enter the preseason, Arizona's cornerbacks room is still a question. Matthew has been making more and more plays as camp goes on.

He has size and speed ideal for the position. The Cardinals drafted him out of a Division II school, so the competition level up is notable. But, he will lock down some of Cincinnati's young receivers who take the field and come away with two passes defensed.

Ryan Sanudo: Zaven Collins will intercept a pass

On Friday, the Bengals will send out Brandon Allen and Jake Browning at quarterback. Arizona's pass rush looked good in the final practice without most of their starters before the preseason opener. Any missed throw or battled ball could land in the hands of Collins, who had two interceptions in eight games during his last collegiate season at Tulsa.

Aaron Decker: Kyler Murray’s offseason saga will be brought up more than 10 times

The possibilities are endless for what player could rack up a 100-yard performance or return an interception for a touchdown, but the same can be said for the game broadcast.

Preseason game television broadcasts can tend to go downhill as the game goes on. Who can blame them? Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the local commentators will have plenty to talk about when the game begins to dull out.

I’m predicting that Murray's offseason saga will be discussed, analyzed, dissected, rinsed and repeated more than 10 times.