Cardinals Preseason Schedule Finalized

The Arizona Cardinals announced the dates and times for all three preseason games.

The Arizona Cardinals preseason schedule is set. When the regular-season calendar came out, Arizona's preseason opponents were announced in the order of each game, but only one had a date and time.

The schedule will go as follows (Arizona time):

Friday, Aug. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, State Farm Stadium, 7:00 PM Friday, Aug. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN), State Farm Stadium, 5:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 28 at New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 5:00 PM

The matchup with the Chiefs already had a date and time since it is a national TV game on ESPN.

That will mark the first time Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury matches up against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, assuming he plays, since the two were together at Texas Tech. Mahomes had offseason toe surgery after the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl LV, but he participated in OTAs and told the media afterward that he would be ready to play if the season started now.

Mahomes passed for 11,252 yards under Kingsbury in three seasons with the Red Raiders. Kingsbury spoke about recruiting Mahomes on Wednesday's edition of the "Flying Coach" podcast with Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Media's Peter Schrager on The Ringer.

"He was just out there dominating games and I learned of him when he was a junior (in high school)," Kingsbury said. ". . . I remember Sean (McVay) asked me when he was coming out, 'Hey is this guy the real deal?' and I'm like, 'I've seen a few of them, this is a different type of animal than I've seen.'"

Kingsbury said Mahomes was not recruited heavily out of high school for mechanics reasons and because many evaluators anticipated he would play baseball like his father, a former Major Leaguer, but Kingsbury clearly saw a lot in the future MVP.

While the Chiefs game will have the most eyes on it, the Cardinals will also have a rematch with the Cowboys from last season, in which Arizona went to Dallas and won 38-10. The two southwest teams will also battle in Week 17 of the regular season in Dallas, a potentially crucial game for both teams' playoff pursuits.

The Cardinals most recently took on the Saints in 2019, and will do so in the final touch-up before Week 1.