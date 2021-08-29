Cardinals Preseason Standouts: Defense

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were among the standouts in Arizona's preseason games.

The preseason is done, roster cuts will occur by Tuesday and the Cardinals play a game that counts in two weeks.

But, while the preseason slate was cut short for Arizona following the cancellation at New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida, there were still stellar outings in limited snaps. So, let's pick some out (Click here for offense):

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Byron Murphy Jr. followed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he drifted towards the right sideline. Murphy cut off the former MVP's pass and dragged his toes in bounds in the end zone for the interception.

"I knew there was going to be a receiver on the front pylon or the back pylon and I just followed him, (Mahomes) threw the ball and I made a great play," Murphy said in his postgame press conference.

Murphy also played tight coverage throughout the game and knocked away another pass.

Murphy is someone who the Cardinals will rely on in the slot and outside this year. He improved as last season progressed and looked even more comfortable during his preseason reps.

CB Marco Wilson

Rookie Marco Wilson had a large role in the Cardinals preseason opener against Dallas. After a few plays of adjusting to the speed of the game, he found a groove and knocked away three passes, including one on fourth down.

His most impressive came after he got beaten by a half-step over the middle, trailed the receiver and laid out for the deflection.

"Still some things that I could clean up about my game, but overall I feel like I did (well)," Wilson said in a midweek press conference Aug. 15.

ILB Zaven Collins

First-round pick Zaven Collins made his mark early against Dallas when he took down running back Tony Pollard for a loss of two on his second NFL snap. He said after that he was amped up following the play, but he kept his cool and continued to perform well, even racking up a quarterback hit.

In his second game, Collins had four tackles and thought he should have had more. The rookie said he felt like he played well from a mental standpoint, but there were a few missed tackles. Still, a promising start and he aimed to fix the issue at practice.

"We worked on that this week, a lot of work on footwork," Collins told the media last week. "I think we've made a big step in the right direction."

ILB Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons hardly played against Dallas before seeing 42 defensive snaps in preseason Week 2.

The Cardinals utilized the versatility Simmons brings, highlighted by this play in which he lined up on Kansas City wideout Mecole Hardman man-to-man and stopped him before the receiver could turn up field.

Yes, Simmons was discombobulated before the snap until safety Budda Baker helped him, but this does show his athletic ability and the potential he has in this defense. The Cardinals want to use him all over the field this year.

Simmons had four tackles in under a half against the Chiefs.

OLB Devon Kennard

Devon Kennard had many more snaps against Kansas City than vs. Dallas, and he made the most of it. His rush forced quarterback Patrick Mahomes to roll towards the sideline and throw the interception to Murphy.

The veteran had two tackles and constantly was a threat to reach the quarterback.

Kennard's role at the start of last year was clear: starting at edge rusher opposite side of Chandler Jones. It's much less defined this season, but he looked healthy and energetic in his preseason snaps.