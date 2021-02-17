Arizona Cardinals Adrian Wilson One of Five Promotions

The Arizona Cardinals promoted five members of the personnel department, including Ring of Honor member Adrian Wilson.

With the new league year beginning in a month and the draft a little over two months away, the Cardinals made adjustments in the team’s player personnel and football operations departments.

In some cases, jobs won’t change, but the new titles usually reflect salary improvements.

Three include promotions that added vice president to their titles: Director of player personnel Quentin Harris is now vice president of player personnel, director of pro scouting Adrian Wilson will be vice president of pro personnel and director of football operations Matt Caracciolo is now vice president of football operations and facilities.

Dru Grigson, who was previously assistant director of player personnel, will be the director of player personnel.

Finally, scouting assistant Andrew Caskin becomes a pro scout.

Harris is entering his 14th season in the scouting department after joining the club as a pro scout in 2008. He played four seasons at safety with the Cardinals from 2002 to 2005 after joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent from Syracuse.

Wilson played 12 seasons for the Cardinals and is in the team’s Ring of Honor. During his playing career, Wilson was All-Pro three times and named to the Pro Bowl five times, the same number of years he was a team captain. He has been in the scouting department since 2015.

Caracciolo came to the Cardinals in 2012 after working the nine previous years with the New England Patriots (seven) and Miami Dolphins (two). He started as a football operations coordinator.

Caskin has been with the Cardinals since 2019.