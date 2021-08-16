Cardinals QB Chris Streveler Helping the Team However Possible

The Cardinals quarterback spoke to media members Monday about doing whatever it takes to get on the field.

On Friday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler was a freight train, rushing the ball for 55 yards on 10 attempts and offering one of the more notable plays from the Cardinals' preseason opener.

On Monday, however, Streveler appeared in front of media members as just a guy looking to help the team in any way possible.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, to make the team and give myself the best chance to get on the field," said Streveler. With such a physical presence, Streveler could offer himself as a valuable asset in roles such as special teams or perhaps even as a fullback.

"I've told the coaches that many times and I think that they know that's where I stand," he said. Whatever they want to do with me, I'm more than willing to give it my all and put 100% into it. So yeah, that's kind of always been my mindset. That's never gonna change."

Experience is the Best Teacher

Currently slotted behind quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, Streveler finds himself as Arizona's third-in-command under center. Although Streveler played 69% of snaps for the Cardinals last week, it's rare he will see the field in the same capacity moving forward into the regular season.

Streveler had the opportunity to lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth in last season's road trip to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, as Murray left the game with an ankle injury. Streveler completed 11 of 16 passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and a pick-six late in the first half of the 18-7 loss to the Rams.

Streveler believes that experience turned him into a better football player, one the Cardinals can rely on when needed heading into 2021.

"I wouldn't say I beat myself up about it. But I was definitely critical of myself and hard on myself when I watched the tape and thought about what I could have did better, situations that arose, how I can handle them differently," said Streveler.

"But you know, I think in terms of beating myself up, I wouldn't say that's what happened. I think it just fueled me. A couple days after that game, I was back in the facility working out just because I was anxious to get better after that performance. It was a tough situation, obviously, I wish it could have gone a different way. But I try to pull the positives out every situation. I think I'm a better player today because of what happened."

The Cardinals appear to be comfortable with their quarterback room, as Streveler spoke about the addition of McCoy and the growth of Murray.

Streveler on McCoy:

"It's been awesome. Colt's been a great addition. There's really no way to replicate 12 years of NFL experience and just the knowledge that he has," said Streveler. "Honestly having him in the room, getting to learn from him, be in meetings with him every day, he just brings a lot of good knowledge and good leadership to the room that I think has been good for everyone."

Streveler on Murray

"Kyler continues to take steps. Obviously, the physical ability of running around making plays and making tremendous throws is always there. But just continuing to grow as a leader and everything like that. He continues to take steps and he's doing a great job, leading this team and making plays every single day, guys just continue to get behind him. So he's doing a great job."

After sitting out the preseason opener, it's possible that Murray will see some action in the second of three games for the Cardinals before the regular season. Although Streveler will still see snaps under center, it's clear that he'll be ready to contribute both whenever and wherever called upon.