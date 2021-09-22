Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After being snubbed in Week 1, Murray finally receives the honor in Week 2.

After a five-touchdown performance in the Arizona Cardinals season opener against Tennessee, quarterback Kyler Murray felt as if he was snubbed from the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

Week 2 was a different story.

Murray was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week following a thrilling 34-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

This is Murray's fifth time capturing the award and it is the second week in a row where a Cardinal has taken it home. Linebacker Chandler Jones won the award on defense in Week 1.

It is the first time since the awards began in 1984 that the Cardinals had two players selected in the first two weeks of a season.

Against Minnesota, Murray completed 29-of-36 pass attempts (80.6%) for 400 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 117.6. He also added 31 rushing yards and a TD on five rushing attempts.

Combined with his performance in the season opener at Tennessee (four passing touchdowns, one rushing score), Murray became the first player in NFL history with at least three passing touchdowns and a rushing score in each of the first two games of a season.

Last week’s game was Murray’s fifth with at least three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, the most such performances in NFL history in a player’s first three seasons.

It was also Murray’s second career game with 400-plus passing yards, three-plus passing scores and one-plus rushing touchdown. He joins Peyton Manning (2) and Aaron Rodgers (2) as the only players in NFL history to accomplish that feat twice.

Murray, tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns (9) with Tom Brady, will look to continue his strong performance in a Week 3 road trip to Jacksonville.