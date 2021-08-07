Sports Illustrated home
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Gets Hilarious Birthday Surprise

Let's just say a few friends made a cameo during his special day.
Everybody enjoys their special day when they get to blow out the candles on their birthday, and NFL stars are no different. 

Saturday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrated his 24th birthday on the day of the Cardinals' Red and White practice. Cameo is a celebrity video service where people can pay a chosen person a select amount of money to record a personalized video. 

The Cardinals gave Murray one of the best gifts known to the internet on Saturday:

Kingsbury told media on Saturday that Murray enjoyed the Cameo surprises and a nice birthday cake from the team prior to practice. The Cameos were a complete surprise for Murray and Colt McCoy, who had no idea he was recording a video for Murray.

"Cam Turner, our quarterbacks coach, set that up," said Kingsbury.

"He used I think his mother-in-law's credit card and some made up email so it was untraceable. And then Colt wouldn't do it, so we had to pay like double the fee to get it accelerated. It was quite a process, we were stressing."

Kingsbury confirmed McCoy had no idea who he was doing the video for.

"He (Turner) said the kid's name was Buddy, so that was pretty genius. One of the best ones I've ever seen. One of the best ones I've ever seen. But it was hard to keep it to ourselves all week knowing that it was gonna happen. It was well played."

We're assuming Murray's birthday cake was pretty sweet, yet there's no doubting the practical joke played on him takes the cake.

Happy birthday, Kyler!

