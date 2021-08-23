Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, S Budda Baker Land in Top 40 on NFL 100 List

Three Arizona Cardinals have landed between 11 and 100 on the list.

For the second straight year, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker landed on the NFL Top 100 list voted by the players.

Last season, the Arizona duo both were ranked within the 90s. This time, they each reached the top 40 with Murray at No. 39 and Baker No. 19.

Baker is the top-ranked safety in the NFL this year. He made the All-Pro first team last season for the first time in his career and had his first two NFL interceptions.

He finished second on the team in tackles with 118 despite playing most of the season while recovering from thumb surgery that kept him out for only one week. He entered the top-100 list at No. 97 last year and made a massive jump in the eyes of his peers.

Murray was the 90th-ranked player a year ago and followed that projection with a Pro-Bowl season. He completed 67% of his passes and had 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. On the ground, he finished second in the league in yards per carry and second among quarterbacks in rushing scores with 11, one behind New England's Cam Newton.

Baker and Murray are the second and third Cardinals to make the list this year. Defensive end J.J. Watt was the first to be announced at No. 66.

The Cardinals had five players ranked last season: Baker, Murray, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL Media released the top-10 players in alphabetical order before they will be announced Saturday. Hopkins will make it, but Jones will get left off.

This will be Hopkins' fourth straight season on the list, and he came in at No. 8 last year. He followed that evaluation by making the All-Pro second team.

Jones was 15th in 2020, but he has been overlooked before. He was not voted onto the list in 2019 after he had been for three consecutive years. He responded with a 19-sack season that led to him jumping back in.

Jones played only five games last season, which could be the reason he fell out.