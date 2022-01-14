Cardinals-Rams Friday Injury Report

Both the Cardinals and Rams had updates to their injury reports on Friday, with only one day of practice remaining before the game on Monday.

The second of three injury reports were released for both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams following practice on Friday, with the Cardinals seeing little changes in the wide array of participation levels.

Arizona had all three players who missed Thursday's practice due to rest (center Rodney Hudson, tackle Kelvin Beachum and tight end Zach Ertz) return to the practice field on Friday.

Running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe), wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) were all limited for a second consecutive day.

And yes, superstar defensive end J.J. Watt was there.

Running backs James Conner (ribs) and Jonathan Ward (knee) had another day of non-participation. Ward was spotted working on the side during the open portion of practice, while Conner was not present.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) was once again a full participant.

The Cardinals did have a handful of changes on the report.

Guard Justin Pugh (calf) was added to the report as limited after practicing fully on Thursday.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited on Friday, along with defensive end Zach Allen (ankle).

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons was issued a personal day for family reasons, but Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said there's nothing to worry about.

"He's back tonight," Joseph said to reporters. "He's all good."

As for the Rams, key defensive players defensive tackle Aaron Donald (rest) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (back) were upgraded to full participants after not being at practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson was downgraded from full to limited on Friday with a shoulder injury, while the rest of Los Angeles' injury report remained unchanged from Thursday.

One more day of practice on Saturday stands between the Cardinals and Rams, with game statuses due on injured players for Monday night.

The extra day of rest will help both teams regain as much help as possible for the first ever Monday Night Football playoff game.