Cardinals Keep NFC West Hopes Alive; Week 18 to Decide Division

After a win against the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals kept themselves alive in the race for the NFC West.

Before the Arizona Cardinals took the field, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Rams in the hunt for the NFC West.

Just a week after clinching their first playoff spot since 2015, the Cardinals hoped to keep themselves in the hunt for the division crown with a Rams loss and a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the afternoon slate of games.

After trailing the Ravens with under a minute remaining, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reeled in a touchdown pass to seal Los Angeles' 12th win of the season in epic fashion.

The Rams walked out of Baltimore with a win, applying pressure on the Cardinals (in the midst of a three-game losing streak) to do what felt impossible and defeat a hot Cowboys team in Dallas.

A loss would have sent the Cardinals straight to wild-card status, giving Los Angeles its third division title in five years.

However, the Kliff Kingsbury-led squad wasn't ready to relinquish those hopes quite yet, defeating Dallas 25-22 to end the losing streak.

The push for the NFC West now goes down to the final week of the season, with the Rams currently one game ahead of the Cardinals. Arizona will host the Seattle Seahawks, while the Rams play host to the 49ers.

For the Rams, it's simple: A win or tie wins them the division and a home playoff game. However, if the Rams lose and Cardinals win, the NFC West title would reside in Arizona.

The Cardinals and Rams split the season series, the Cardinals would win the divisional record tie-breaker, with a 5-1 record over LA's 3-3.

This is exactly the sort of drama the NFL dreamed of when scheduling key division matchups in the final week of the season, keeping fans on their seats and glued to their televisions until the final moments of the regular season conclude.

Now, the Cardinals and Rams will go down to the wire to see who will be crowned the champions of the NFC West.