Cardinals-Rams Thursday Practice Injury Report

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals had only one player on their Wednesday injury report that fully participated in practice: guard Justin Murray, who has a hand injury. That number increased to five for Thursday’s practice.

Joining Justin Murray were quarterback Kyler Murray (right shoulder), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not-injury related), tight end Dan Arnold (knee) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (concussion).

Hopkins was the only one from that group that did not practice on Wednesday. The remainder were limited.

Of the other three players that did not practice Wednesday, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) did not participate Thursday, while guard Justin Pugh (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (groin) were limited.

Three other players were listed as limited both days: defensive tackle Zach Allen (ankle), nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee).

For the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle (not-injury related) Aaron Donald practiced in full Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day was limited Wednesday, but did not practice Thursday.

Joseph-Day is the team’s starter, and head coach Sean McVay said, “His hip’s bothering him a little bit. We're just being smart with him. The hope and anticipation is that it won't affect his game status. But we'll revisit that tomorrow.”

Linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) did not practice both days, while center Brian Allen knee was limited both days.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable. If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

