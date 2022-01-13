Cardinals-Rams Thursday Injury Report

The first day of practice resulted in several players sitting out on Thursday as the Cardinals ramp up preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.

With the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams playing on Monday night, the Cardinals moved back their practices one day to keep a typical game week schedule intact.

Thursday's official injury report, the first of the week for both teams, yielded 12 players for the Cardinals. The designations listed for the Rams were an estimate because they did not practice Thursday and had a walkthrough.

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Rodney Hudson and tight end Zach Ertz were given rest days on Thursday.

In total, Arizona had seven players listed as non-participants during practice, including running backs James Conner (ribs) and Jonathan Ward (knee).

Fellow running back Chase Edmonds, also listed on the report as limited with a ribs/toe injury, is fairly confident he'll go on Monday.

"(I am) feeling good to go so I’ll be out there Monday night, No. 2 will be suited up," said Edmonds to reporters on Thursday.

Edmonds was also confident that Conner would not miss Arizona's first playoff game since 2015.

"I find it very hard to believe that JC is gonna miss this game," said Edmonds.

An indication of how the second half of the season has gone for the Cardinals was the listing of cornerback Antonio Hamilton not practicing because of a tooth issue.

Edmonds was one of four players listed as limited for the Cardinals, which also included wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder).

Wilson, a key player in Arizona's secondary, was said to be progressing by head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Thursday. Also notable is fellow cornerback Kevin Peterson cleared concussion protocols and was not on the injury report.

Defensive end J.J. Watt is still working his way toward potentially playing Monday, but has yet to officially be activated from reserve/injured. However, he was spotted during the open portion of practice. Players practicing while designated for return do not have to be listed on the report.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) was the only full participant on Arizona's side of the injury report.

Friday's practice might provide a better idea of who is trending in the right direction to play Monday night. However, Thursday's injury report leaves hope for important players to return just in time for the game.