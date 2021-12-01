Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds to be 'Close' Call Next Week

Arizona Cardinals starting running back Chase Edmonds will miss his third straight game Sunday after suffering an ankle injury on his first touch in Week 9 at San Francisco.

He was placed on injured reserve afterward, so he is not eligible to return until next week, when the Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the running back is doing all he can to return when he can, but there's no guarantee for Week 14.

"I'd say it's going to be close," Kingsbury said. "But I know he's been working at it."

Edmonds has been very productive this season and had a stellar afternoon against the Rams in Arizona's Week-4 victory.

He carried the ball 12 times for 120 yards, and added four catches.

His absence has coincided with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, also due to injuries. They are back and practicing.

Without Edmonds, the Cardinals have beefed up James Conner's role and given second-year back Eno Benjamin more opportunities.

"James and Eno, it's been that way the last couple of weeks, and they've handled it well I think," Kingsbury said. "We have Tavien Feaster, who we brought up from the practice squad, who was with us in training camp and knows the system."

The Cardinals gained under 100 yards on the ground in consecutive weeks for the first time this season.

In Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, everything that could have gone wrong seemingly did for the Cardinals. In Week 11, the run game did just enough to complement backup quarterback Colt McCoy's stellar outing.

Arizona is also still without running back Jonathan Ward, who suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

He never went on injured reserve, but was placed on the COVID-19 list this week.

“He was out (of the concussion protocol), so that’s what’s unfortunate about it, just the timing of events," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully he can test out sooner rather than later because I know he was disappointed with how that played out.”

As a team following the bye week, the Cardinals are getting more players back from injuries, especially on offense.

The running backs room could be near full strength if Edmonds can get back before the Rams game. He'll have an extra day to do so.