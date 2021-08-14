Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Capitalizing on Opportunities

The Cardinals running back got his first taste of action after not playing the entire 2020 season.

When opportunity knocks, you must answer.

That's precisely what Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin did in the Cardinals' 19-16 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

With fellow running back James Conner out on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Benjamin found himself as the team's No. 2 two running back behind Chase Edmonds. Benjamin managed to gain 50 yards on 10 carries, including a long 38-yard run and a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Benjamin, who sat out the entire 2020 season after being drafted in the seventh round last year, says he took his rookie season as an opportunity to learn.

Benjamin Taking Advantage of Opportunities On and Off Field

"It was a great feeling. Everything about tonight felt great," said Benjamin following the game. "Just going out there with my teammates, being back here in Arizona was awesome. (That was) another thing that made that transition a little bit easier as far as suiting up for tonight.

"I kind of took it (2020) as a redshirt year. So mentally, I'm just coming back even more prepared, physically as well."

Benjamin, an Arizona State product, did fairly well the last time he carried a football in a game. Benjamin rushed for over 100 yards and two scores in a victory over heated rival Arizona in 2019.

When asked if he remembers any details on the last time he touched the rock for ASU, Benjamin decided to play it cool.

"I just remember it was against the team down south is what it was. It was a really good game, we won. So it can't get much better than that," said Benjamin on defeating the Wildcats in his last appearance as a Sun Devil.

After a strong performance that also included a handful of successful kickoff returns (Benjamin averaged 28 yards per return on three kicks), Benjamin remains focused on his main goal: Doing whatever the team asks of him.

"I couldn't tell you. I just know I'm gonna go out there and do everything that is asked to the best of my ability," said Benjamin. "However it shakes out, it's going to shake out."

The Cardinals' second preseason game is next Friday, as the Kansas City Chiefs come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Arizona time.