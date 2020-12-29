Cardinals React to Getting a Second Chance

The Cardinals seemingly lost the chance to control their own destiny, but they got it back. Now comes the hard part.

After the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, their chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win was gone, for the moment.

Like many Cardinals fans, linebacker Jordan Hicks woke up the next morning and paid attention to the Chicago Bears game against the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars, as a Bears loss would give Arizona that opportunity back. He sighed as Chicago put together a 41-17 blowout to jump the Cardinals in the standings.

Arizona then needed a Week 17 win and a Chicago loss to extend the season, or so Hicks thought.

But, the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks after the Bears win on Sunday, dropping them to 9-6. The Cardinals at 8-7 can climb back into the playoffs by beating the Rams on Sunday, no matter what happens elsewhere.

"I thought it was all on Chicago," Hicks said. "So when I saw what had happened (to the Rams), it was after the fact. Pretty excited about that."

Right guard Justin Pugh added: "It's nice to know we control our own fate and we don't have to rely on anything. But at the end of the day we knew we had to go win this game regardless."

Hicks answered "I did" to whether learning that they win and they are in gave him an emotional boost, and that he imagines that gave a new energy to the rest of the team.

Of course, last week was also viewed as a "must-win" game, and Arizona put up a flat performance at home against a sub-.500 team.

Now, they go on the road against the Rams, who beat Arizona 38-28 just a few weeks ago (albeit they will be missing starting quarterback Jared Goff this time). When asked why this week will be any different, Pugh had a simple answer.

"We have to to (win). If we don't, we go home," Pugh said. "We'll be packing our bags this time next week if we don't go out there and do what we need to.

"Despite everything that happened before this week, it doesn't matter at this point. We have to win one game to make the playoffs."

Moving on from rough losses has been a theme this year. The Cardinals have lost on two last-second field goals and fell in multiple games in which they owned a fourth-quarter lead.

Moving on from Saturday will be the last test for the Cardinals' ability to rebound from a loss, since one more starts their offseason.

"We knew we blew an opportunity to control our own destiny by losing that game on Saturday and fortunately we are back in a position where if we win we're in," Pugh said. "It's not how we drew it up, you don't want to lose games that are that meaningful, but we did. What are we going to do? Sulk about it or are we going to get up and go win a game?"

Hicks has played in deep playoff runs before. He made the playoffs multiple times as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

He said that every play in the playoffs is magnified and the room for error dissipates.

Against San Francisco, the Cardinals made too many mistakes from turnovers to penalties to ineffective play-calling on first and third downs.

Those are not the marks of a playoff team, so, as Hicks pointed out, preparation and increased focus this week could make a difference in which version of the Cardinals come to play Sunday afternoon.

"Two days removed from that game, I've watched it a couple times and I've been able to analyze it," Hicks said. "The ability to have all control moving forward, is a good thing. We've got to focus on what we can control and that's how we play, how we execute, how we prepare, the focus that we bring throughout the week and on game day."