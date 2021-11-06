Bigger Question for Cardinals Sunday Might be Hopkins, Not Murray

What will the Cardinals pass-catching group look like Sunday no matter who is the starting quarterback?

Understandably, questions have swirled all week concerning the playing status of quarterback Kyler Murray.

Perhaps a bigger question, whether it’s Murray or Colt McCoy behind center, is what will the team’s receiver corps look like?

DeAndre Hopkins is questionable because of a hamstring injury, which he entered the game with against Green Bay and wound up playing only 15 snaps. While Hopkins could try to play, it’s unknown how effective he’ll be and how much he will be able to play.

Additionally, A.J. Green was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday and nothing short of a miracle would be necessary for him to be asymptomatic and also have two negative tests 24 hours apart along with the team traveling to San Francisco to have him available.

The other available receivers are Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and possibly either practice-squad receiver Greg Dortch or Andre Baccellia. The Cardinals have four elevations available for the game, two as standard and two as COVID-19 replacements.

It is believed Dortch might be the choice if the Cardinals go that route because he was protected earlier this week from being signed by another team.

If he and Isabella are active (Isabella has been active for only two games with no offensive snaps), the Cardinals would have three 5-foot-7 pass-catchers (Moore and Dortch) and one that is 5-foot-9 (Isabella).

Dortch opened some eyes in training camp in practices and games, although his five receptions (on five targets) for 71 yards were with backup quarterbacks Chris Streveler and McCoy. Still, he made catches in traffic consistently and four of his receptions were good for first downs and in scoring drives.

There were trade rumors involving Isabella, including supposed discussions in the offseason, but on Friday in his weekly appearance on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said flatly, “I did not talk to another team about Andy. And I'll say this: My mindset has been No. 1, he has something you can't teach, which is tremendous speed. Also, we have a very talented and deep group of receivers. So some of Andy's lack of touches or lack of time could be contributed to that.

“So many times in this business, there's a number of different things. How many people get hurt, age of players, what are those players’ contract situations moving forward? We have a number of players on one-year deals as well. So sometimes it takes guys a little longer for the light to come on. I'm not saying that's totally the case for Andy, but certainly holding out hope that he continues to show progress and maybe he gets a great opportunity this weekend to have some success.”

He then added, “I do think he'll have some opportunities. And again, anytime that you find a player in the NFL that has that type of speed, they're not throwaways. Guys like that who don't have a lot of wear and tear on the tire end up sometimes surprising and have opportunities. And whenever the lights come on, they get their chance and they prove their worth.”

Finally, the player to keep an eye on Sunday is tight end Zach Ertz, who will be playing his third game with the team after being acquired in a trade from the Eagles.

While there were those hopeful Keim would pull off another deal before the trade deadline arrived Tuesday, he said Ertz “was a guy that we had our eye on and obviously had been a big fan over the years of his body of work. And so to be able to pull off that trade to me, really was the area where we needed to focus.

“And as you look into this weekend, where you have to build a roster a certain way, and you may be down a few receivers, now you have a complement like Zach Ertz, who can create mismatches in the passing game, as well as a number of other players on your offense.”