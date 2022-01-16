Cardinals Release CB Breon Borders; Clear Roster Spot Ahead of Playoff Game

The Arizona Cardinals cleared a roster spot by announcing on Sunday they are cutting cornerback Breon Borders.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Sunday afternoon they released cornerback Breon Borders, although the roster move won't be official until Monday. The announcement was likely made because Borders didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles.

Borders played 18 defensive snaps last week against the Seattle Seahawks because cornerback Marco Wilson was inactive (shoulder) and Kevin Peterson left the game early in the first quarter (concussion protocol).

Peterson has since cleared the protocol and Wilson is questionable for Monday's Wild Card round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson missed two straight games after the Dec. 25 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the corner was on the right track to play earlier in the week.

Kingsbury said on Saturday that Wilson will test himself pregame on Monday.

Bashaud Breeland, a veteran who started 13 games for the Minnesota Vikings this year, signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Jan. 4. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he could be in the mix this week on Friday, although Kingsbury was less optimistic on Saturday.

"Bashaud hasn't had many reps with with us," Kingsbury said. "I mean, he's done some scout-team work and things of that nature and been in meetings but because he was sick yesterday, not sure how quickly we can get him caught up for this Monday."

If Breeland is considered ready, he could be elevated from the practice squad Monday.

The release of Borders opens up a roster spot, which the Cardinals could use to activate defensive end J.J. Watt from reserve/injured.

Several reports indicate he will give it a go on Monday for the first time since he injured his shoulder in Week 7.

Borders played just one game for the Cardinals after being signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad in December.