Cardinals Release CB Malcom Butler

The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from Reserve/Retired. He did not play any games for the team in 2021 after signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Mar. 25 of last year.

Butler, who was expected to help fill the void left by franchise cornerback Patrick Peterson, was placed on Reserve/Retired on Aug. 31, just weeks before the start of the regular season. Butler practiced with the team all through training camp and looked to see regular playing time in Arizona's secondary.

Butler's absence last season brought the emergence of rookie cornerback Marco Wilson, who played considerably well and often was Arizona's best corner.

Butler reportedly was dealing with personal issues when he was considering retirement before the beginning of the season.

Now, Butler (who is about to turn 32-years-old) looks to again step on the field.

Butler entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, earning a spot on the New England Patriots' roster his rookie season and making the biggest play of his career in a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

Butler would go on to earn a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, playing three seasons with the team before being released on Mar. 10, 2021.

Butler was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Butler has 17 career interceptions to his name.

The Cardinals are expected to pursue a cornerback in either free agency or the upcoming draft.