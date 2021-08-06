Cardinals Release Isaac Whitney, Sign Aleva Hifo

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals the team has signed wide receiver Aleva Hifo (uh-LEV-uh / HEE-fo), while also releasing wide receiver Isaac Whitney. Whitney was recently activated from the reserve/COVID list this week after being placed on the list July 29.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Whitney signed as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders. After being waived by the team in September later that year, he was signed to the practice squad and eventually was promoted to the active roster in late November.

In September of 2018, Whitney was waived by the Raiders, only to be picked up by the Houston Texans a few weeks later. Whitney then spent the next two seasons being on and off the rosters of Houston and Tampa Bay prior to signing with the Cardinals on December 23 of last year.

Hifo originally entered the NFL in 2020 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent from BYU and spent training camp with the Chiefs last year. While at BYU, Hifo played in 51 games and had 118 receptions for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 55 carries for 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Hifo also had 29 kick returns for 598 yards and 23 punt returns for 232 yards in his collegiate career.

Whitney was battling for a roster spot on a considerably deep wide receiver depth chart, and it appears Hifo will attempt to do the same in Arizona.