Cardinals Release Practice Schedule, Public Dates for 2021 Training Camp

Soon fans will be welcomed back to State Farm Stadium as the Cardinals ready themselves for training camp.

The Arizona Cardinals released their schedule for 2021 training camp at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday. The public learned there will be 12 open practices for fans to watch, the first of which will be on Friday, July 30.

Following is for how fans can get tickets and any other information pertaining to attending Cardinals training camp.

Tickets will be required for entry. Admission and parking will still be free of charge. However, fans will be required to present a digital ticket upon entry.

Tickets will go on sale starting Monday, July 19 at 10 am local time. Cardinals season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to reserve training camp tickets utilizing the account manager function at http://www.azcardinals.com/am. All others may reserve tickets starting at 10 am on Wednesday, July 21. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

The amount of tickets that will be made available is currently unknown.

Following the first public practice, the Cardinals will host a Saturday practice as part of the league-wide “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.” The team’s annual “Red & White Practice” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7. More details on Back Together Saturday and the Red & White Practice at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date by the team.

Safety protocols are as follows: All in attendance are required to comply with the policies regarding social distancing and mask wearing for non-vaccinated individuals. As a reminder, NFL COVID protocols do not permit the signing of autographs.

The following practices are scheduled to be open for the public. Time and dates are subject to change.

Friday, 7/30: 8:30-10:00 am

Saturday, 7/31: 1:00-3:00 pm (Back Together Saturday)

Monday, 8/2: 1:30-3:00 pm

Tuesday, 8/3: 8:45-10:30 am

Wednesday, 8/4: 8:45-10:30 am

Thursday, 8/5: 8:45-10:30 am

Friday, 8/6: 8:45-10:30 am

Saturday, 8/7: 1:00-3:30 pm (Red & White Practice)

Monday, 8/9: 1:30-3:00 pm

Tuesday, 8/10: 8:45-10:30 am

Wednesday, 8/11 8:45-10:30 am

Friday, 8/13: Preseason game vs. Dallas at State Farm Stadium: 7 pm

Sunday, 8/15: 1:30-3:00 pm