Cardinals Release Week One Depth Chart, Announce Starter at Right Guard

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals released their first depth chart ahead of their meeting with the Tennessee Titans.

With the Cardinals narrowly missing the playoffs in 2020, general manager Steve Keim believed only a few tweaks and nudges were needed for the roster to make the jump into the postseason this year.

Key veterans such as A.J. Green, J.J. Watt and Rodney Hudson were brought in to help the Cardinals in the locker room and on the field as well. With a roster that didn't see a drastic amount of turnover from the previous year, majority of the team's positions weren't in question.

However, a handful of storylines dominated Cardinals training camp, with spots such as right guard, general cornerback depth and kick return duties all in question. Only two preseason games for Arizona were played, giving both the coaching staff and media little to work with when putting those final pieces to the puzzle together.

On Tuesday, the team released their first depth chart of the season in advance of their week one road trip to Tennessee. The depth chart revealed who would be starting at right guard, who could possibly field kicks and how the cornerback room shaped up.

Offense

QB- Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Christ Streveler

RB- Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin

WR- A.J. Green, Andy Isabella

WR- Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore

WR- DeAndre Hopkins, Antoine Wesley

TE- Maxx Williams, Demetrius Harris, Darrell Daniels

LT- D.J. Humphries, Josh Miles

LG- Justin Pugh, Brian Winters

C- Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia

RG- Josh Jones, Brian Winters

RT- Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray

Defense

DE- J.J. Watt, Michael Dogbe

NT- Rashard Lawrence, Corey Peters

DT- Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu

OLB- Chandler Jones, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje

OLB- Markus Golden, Devon Kennard

ILB- Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner

ILB- Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks

CB- Byron Murphy, Luq Barcoo

CB- Robert Alford, Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan

S- Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson

S- Budda Baker, Charles Washington

Special Teams

K- Matt Prater

P- Andy Lee

LS- Aaron Brewer

H- Andy Lee

KR- Eno Benjamin/Rondale Moore

PR- Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore

Kingsbury Speaks on Right Guard Battle

Earlier Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury went on 98.7 FM and confirmed that Jones would be the team's starting right guard for week one.

"Yeah it looks that way," said Kingsbury on Jones starting.

"Josh has come a long way in a short time. (He) Didn’t get a lot of action last year. Had him more as a tackle, but this year (we) have him transitioning to the guard position and has really handled himself well. He’ll continue to have his ups and downs as young players do, but we like what we’ve seen so far.

"He continues to get better. Coach (Sean) Kugler has done a tremendous job of building a great culture in that room. Steve (Keim) has brought in some real solid pieces to build around a young quarterback that we believe has some special abilities."

Many thought the experience and physicality of Winters would ultimately prove to be too good for the Cardinals to pass up in the trenches, while others believe Murray's talents would have propelled him to the top of the depth chart.

However, it's Jones who emerges as the starter as the team prepares for the Titans. While Murray/Winters missed a large portion of training camp, it's obvious Kingsbury and the rest of the coaching staff liked what they saw out of Jones, who saw a tremendous amount of reps at the right guard position.