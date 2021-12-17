Cardinals Remain Optimistic About Offensive Arsenal Despite Hopkins Injury

The Cardinals lost their top target, but there is still confidence in the offensive playmakers who are on the roster.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Thursday that great teams step up when players are out.

The Cardinals have done so throughout the season, and with four weeks until the playoffs, they will have to march on without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins suffered a reported torn MCL on Monday against the Los Angeles Rams after he was landed on by a defensive back in the end zone.

The injury will reportedly require surgery, which wide receiver A.J. Green confirmed to reporters on Thursday. That will likely end Hopkins' season, according to reports.

"Just sucks, man," Green said Thursday. "We're not gonna replace him; you can't replace him. But we also have a great group of guys in the receiving room that we're gonna rally behind.

"I'm not putting pressure on anybody in that room. We did a great job this whole year spreading the ball around and getting everybody involved."

Murray said that without Hopkins there is a drop-off, but he still has confidence is the remaining offensive arsenal. The corps involves receivers Green, Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, Antoine Wesley, tight end Zach Ertz and running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds.

Kirk and Edmonds are the only Cardinals in that group who were with the team last year, a testament to how Arizona has focused on building depth.

Hopkins missed three games from Weeks 9-11, the same as Murray. The Cardinals went 2-1 without them.

Edmonds has been out since Week 9, so his return will provide a boost in the ground game.

"Chase, when he’s going, they’re both dynamic runners," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said about his running back duo. "They can both hurt you in the pass game. Both can be starting running backs, like I’ve said throughout this season. Just the ability to come in and be fresh and attack the entire game. I think that’s when we were playing our best on offense and hopefully, we can do that again.”

The Cardinals are 7-1 when they rush for over 100 yards.

Conner has held his own in many respects, but his yards per carry has gone down slightly without Edmonds. Edmonds being back will keep Conner more fresh, as the latter is dealing with an ankle injury this week.

The receiving corps works similarly, more dangerous when its depth is utilized. Hopkins is a big part of that, but the team has seven players with at least 28 receptions, including Ertz who was acquired in Week 6.

The Cardinals have had at least five different players with receptions in every game this year.

"I’m confident in every single one of those guys," Murray said. "We’ve got a deep receiver room. We’ve got a deep running back room. We’ve got a ton of skill."

Murray has done very well at sharing the wealth and utilizing his depth.

That and the run game will be stressed going forward.

"I’m excited for you guys to see the rest of the guys that haven’t been able to show their talents because our receiver room is so loaded," Murray said. "With that, guys have got to step up, and they’ll have their opportunity.”