Cardinals Remain Quiet on Hectic Franchise Tag Deadline Day

The Cardinals were bystanders in a headline-driven Tuesday in the NFL.

The deadline for NFL clubs to utilize the franchise tag has come and gone, and as expected, the Arizona Cardinals were not a participant.

It was quite a day to follow the NFL, as news regarding two of the top quarterbacks set the league on fire.

Early in the day, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed he was going back to his team for season No. 18, although he disputed reports of a four-year, $200 million extension.

Rodgers, who was a potential suitor to land in Denver, forced the Broncos to quickly pull the trigger on a trade that saw Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson become the newest member of the organization in what was a large trade package.

Prominent news continued to bombard the day. The Chargers extended receiver Mike Williams with a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in year one according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As is usually the case, the details of contracts that become known a few days after they are publicized are much different than the original reports.

The Panthers are also reportedly fielding serious interest on running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN's David Newton.

The following eight players have been hit with the franchise tag:

Packers WR Davante Adams

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Browns TE David Njoku

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Chiefs T Orlando Brown Jr.

Jaguars T Cam Robinson

Bengals S Jessie Bates III

The Cardinals were not expected to utilize the tag, although potential candidates were outside linebacker Chandler Jones and tight end Zach Ertz. Both will now hit the open market.

All eyes are on Arizona as free agency approaches and quarterback Kyler Murray remains without a deal. General manager Steve Keim said the team would "absolutely" exercise the fifth-year option for 2023 on his contract. That must be official by May 2 and the option will be worth $29.703 million.