Cardinals Remaining Roster Needs Entering Week 2 of NFL New Year

The Cardinals have been quiet in free agency when it comes to signing new players, but there are still opportunities to improve the roster.

The Arizona Cardinals' first week of the new league year was quiet on the roster additions front.

Cornerback Jeff Gladney was the only player who was not on the team last season who agreed to a deal for 2022 during Week 1, and he did not play last year after being indicted for assault.

Arizona added veteran linebacker Nick Vigil on Tuesday.

Despite the relative calm of Arizona's offseason, the front office was able to pull through on filling holes late in free agency last year.

Running back James Conner signed on April 13 and became the team's leading rusher.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy and cornerback Malcolm Butler agreed to contracts during the second week of free agency.

The Butler deal did not lead to results, but Conner and McCoy re-signed on multi-year deals to return last week.

In 2019, the Cardinals added wide receiver Damiere Byrd, cornerback Trumaine Brock, re-signed defensive lineman Rodney Gunter and traded quarterback Josh Rosen after the first week.

Teams dish out a lot of money during the first week of free agency, which does not always equate to results. The Cardinals learned that again from the Jordan Phillips signing in 2020. There are still veteran players available who could slide in as starters or depth pieces.

The Cardinals also have eight picks in the draft, their most since 2019.

With that in mind, let's go over what spots could use some attention.

Edge rusher

Chandler Jones, the Cardinals' all-time leader in sacks, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The Cardinals currently don't have a replacement. Their outside linebacker corps consists of Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje.

Gardeck said it will take a team effort to replace Jones. The Cardinals were 10th in pressure rate last season and seventh in quarterback knockdowns.

Jones led the way in both, and while defensive coordinator Vance Joseph can draw up different pressures to confuse offensive linemen, not having a player of Jones' caliber is a lost luxury.

Finding that guy in free agency could prove difficult as many of the big names have already signed.

Intriguing free-agent names:

Jerry Hughes

Melvin Ingram

Derek Barnett

Wide receiver

The Cardinals lost another big fish at wide receiver, as Christian Kirk left for the Jacksonville Jaguars on a four-year deal with a max value of $84 million.

No reinforcements have been signed, including incumbent A.J. Green, who remains a free agent.

DeAndre Hopkins is the X and Rondale Moore will line up in the slot. The Cardinals could simply decide Antoine Wesley is their guy at the Z, as he had moments down the stretch in Hopkins' absence. Arizona tendered him an exclusive-right tender.

They could run more heavy personnel packages with tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams aboard.

The draft is loaded with talented receivers projected to land in the first round and sprinkled throughout.

If the remaining free agents don't appeal to the Cardinals' front office, it will have chances to bolster the position later, both on the inside and outside.

Intriguing free agents:

Julio Jones

Will Fuller

Sammy Watkins

Jarvis Landy

Keelan Cole

Emmanuel Sanders

Defensive line

The Cardinals defensive line consistently lost players to injury last season, which put a lot of stress on the depth at the position. Arizona also rotated players in and out, as Zach Allen was the only defensive lineman with more than 35% of defensive snaps played.

The team's makeup is less deep than last season as Phillips signed with Buffalo upon his release last week and Corey Peters remains a free agent.

Arizona has re-signed Michael Dogbe.

The position group is young surrounding veteran J.J. Watt, whose health after playing eight games last year, including the playoffs, will be a major difference-maker.

Intriguing free agents:

Calais Campbell

Jadeveon Clowney

Linval Joseph

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Cornerback

Robert Alford remains a free agent after playing solidly for Arizona last season., but he was unavailable down the stretch because of a pectoral injury.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The cornerback depth without him involves Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Gladney and Antonio Hamilton.

The Cardinals need to decide if that is enough. Alford and Wilson missed time toward the back end of the season, which put a strain on the position depth.

Intriguing free agents: