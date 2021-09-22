Cardinals Remember What Happened in Week 3 Last Year, Focused on 1-0 Mentality

The Cardinals struggled in Week 3 last year after a strong start to the season, but they are not focused on the past.

The Cardinals are 2-0 for the second-straight season.

In 2020, they faced two teams that finished with top-eight picks in the ensuing draft in Weeks 3-4, a golden chance to get a head start.

In the words of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray: "We kind of s--- the bed the next two (games) last year."

The Cardinals lost to the visiting Detroit Lions and on the road to the Carolina Panthers. Had they won either game and the rest of the season played out the same, Arizona would have made the playoffs.

But, reflecting on last year and pressing about what went wrong at 2-0 is not head coach Kliff Kingsbury's objective.

His team takes on the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Sunday, a squad that won one game last year but has 2021 top pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

Kingsbury said that the team has a lot of new players who did not experience the Week-3 letdown. Plus, he feels that Arizona's Week 2 performance should be a wake-up call in itself.

The Cardinals defeated the visiting Vikings, but by way of a missed 37-yard field goal from Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph as time expired.

"The way we played last week definitely got our players' attention," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "We didn't play like we know we can. And so watching that tape yesterday, I believe our players understand what we need to do to get better. I expect us to try and improve this week."

He pointed to turnovers and allowing 177 rushing yards as keys the Cardinals need to clean up.

Murray and wide receiver Christian Kirk mentioned their 2020 Week 3 shortcoming to the media this week as a warning to keep the focus on the upcoming opponent.

Murray said that he does not believe in trap games, and that his team needs to be ready.

"I don't see trap games or that happening, we're only focused on this one," Murray said. "We're going to give our all to this one."

Kirk said that with all due respect, he felt that the Cardinals were better than the Lions and blew an opportunity.

Early season games can be difference makers in tight races.

The Cardinals are in a tough division. The NFC West is 7-1 through two weeks, with the Seattle Seahawks blowing a 24-9 lead on Sunday as the only loss.

"Our focus truly is 1-0 every single week this year and it starts with playing Jacksonville and focusing on them," Kirk said.

Veteran edge rusher Markus Golden pointed out that being undefeated can be motivation to keep the winning going, but the attention should never go past the next opponent.

So, there was no declaring announcement or theme about moving forward from the mistakes made last year. Working on where Arizona came up short last weekend and how to move forward as a better team is how the Cardinals are operating in 2021.

"I'm just more thinking about the game plan and stuff, not so much of what happened last year," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. "I still understand what happened last year and how important a moment this is. You want to end the first quarter (of the season) off right."