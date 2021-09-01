Cardinals Reportedly Add CB Rasul Douglas, Three Others to Practice Squad

The Cardinals have yet to officially announce any roster moves following cuts Tuesday evening, but four players reportedly signed onto the practice squad Wednesday.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that fifth-year veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas signed after he got released by Houston and that Arizona brought back cornerback Jace Whittaker and wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who were cut Tuesday.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss also reported the return of Baccellia and Whittaker.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted that former Cowboys defensive end Ron'Dell Carter also signed.

Per Wilson, the Cardinals were previously interested in Douglas, and he could be a strong candidate to play in Week 1.

Arizona has five cornerbacks on the team officially, with four on the active roster and Robert Alford on the COVID-19 list. It placed veteran Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired Tuesday. Four of the five corners are 23 years old or younger, so Douglas would provide more experience.

Douglas was a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2017 out of West Virginia. He was in Philadelphia for three seasons before he was waived and claimed by the Panthers last year.

He has 60 games and 29 starts under his belt. Last year, he played in 14 while missing two on the COVID-19 list. Butler allowed a 63.3% completion percentage and eight yards per target.

Whittaker was cut and signed to the practice squad for the second straight year.

He played four games and 48 defensive snaps for the Cardinals in 2020 as the cornerbacks room dealt with injuries and lack of depth.

Baccellia signed in April and was with the team through training camp. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said Baccellia picked up his system quickly and can play in the slot and outside. He could also help as a returner if need be.

Carter, 24, played his first three NFL games last year with Dallas. He had a sack and three quarterback hits against Arizona this preseason.