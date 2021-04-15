Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Add WR Darece Roberson, RB Tavien Feaster

The Arizona Cardinals have added two undrafted playmakers ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly sign 2020 undrafted free-agent wide receiver Darece Roberson, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson on Thursday morning.

Later on Thursday, MVA Sports agency tweeted a congratulations to 2020 undrafted free-agent running back Tavien Feaster for signing with the Cardinals.

Roberson confirmed the news of him heading to Arizona in his Instagram biography. The terms of his contract have not been reported.

Roberson played at Wayne State University from 2016-2019, a Division II school in Michigan. There, he made the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team as a senior after he was on the second team in 2018.

Roberson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster who also operated as a returner in college. The Cardinals gained the fourth-fewest yards per punt return in the NFL last year, and could give Roberson a look there.

Roberson performed at Florida Atlantic's Pro Day this year, and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, per NFL Draft Diamonds. On tape, he made several plays where he burned the cornerback on go-routes for big gains and touchdowns.

Feaster is a big-bodied back at 6-foot, 221 pounds. He played three seasons at Clemson from 2016-2018, winning the national championship in 2018. Cardinals 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons was his teammate.

In 2019, he transferred to South Carolina as a graduate student. There, he rushed 124 times for 672 yards. Despite missing two games, he was the Gamecocks' top rusher.

He spent time with multiple teams last season. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft, but was cut in early August. He then signed with the New York Giants and was released again just prior to the regular season. From there, the Detroit Lions signed him to the practice squad. He was not active for any games, but has practice experience with pro teams.

The terms of his deal are also unreported, But both are likely for the minimum salary of $660,000.