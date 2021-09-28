September 28, 2021
Cardinals Reportedly Sign CB Antonio Hamilton to Active Roster

The sixth-year veteran corner has played a large role for Arizona's special teams this year.
The Cardinals are reportedly signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the active roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Arizona originally signed the six-year veteran on Sept. 3 to the practice squad. 

He has played in all three Cardinals games thus far, primarily on special teams. 

But, he did have a prominent role on defense in Week 2 against the Vikings. Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson injured his ankle in the first half and did not return, so Hamilton took over as the slot corner. He had four tackles and a pass defensed in 31 snaps.  

This season, Hamilton has been on the field for 34 defensive and 51 special-teams snaps. 

Last Sunday against the Jaguars, Hamilton recovered  the Rondale Moore muffed punt that hit the official's flag midair to keep the ball in Arizona's hands. 

The Cardinals reverted him back to the practice squad on Monday along with safety Chris Banjo. 

Arizona, though, has not announced the move yet and currently has 53 players on the active roster. 

Signing Hamilton means that someone will be placed on injured reserve or will be released. 

The Cardinals dealt with several injuries last week. 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury updated that offensive linemen Justin Pugh and Justin Murray are day-to-day with back injuries. 

Safety Charles Washington also left the game with a hamstring issue, and Kingsbury said there is no chance he plays this week. 

Another wrinkle here are the players still on reserve. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and edge rusher/special-teams captain Dennis Gardeck are eligible to be activated this week. After missing three games, players on reserve/injured can be designated for return and are able to practice for 21 days. They can be activated at any point in that time frame, but after those three weeks, the player must either be activated or stay on reserve for the remainder of the season.

© Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Cardinals Reportedly Sign CB Antonio Hamilton to Active Roster

