Cardinals Retain Wide Receiver A.J. Green on 1-Year Deal

Wide receiver A.J. Green agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals to return on a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday. Terms were undisclosed.

The 33-year-old played 16 games for Arizona last season, his first with the franchise after spending a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Green had his first 50-catch, 800-yard receiving season last year since 2017 when he made the Pro Bowl.

He made an effective outside partner with DeAndre Hopkins as a ball-winner and deep threat.

The seven-time Pro Bowler caught five passes including a 41-yard touchdown from Kyler Murray in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, a 37-20 win for Arizona.

His production went down in the second half of the season, though, when Hopkins missed several games with injuries.

He caught 29 passes for a catch percentage of 67.4% over the first eight weeks. In his final eight games of the regular season, he caught 25 passes for a percentage of 51%.

He did not catch a pass on three targets in Arizona's playoff defeat against the Rams.

The Cardinals are working with a lighter receiver room than last year as Christian Kirk departed in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Antoine Wesley signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender contract, but no other receiver has joined the Cardinals this offseason.

The NFL Draft is in two weeks, and Green's return gives the Cardinals some flexibility.

One of the top receiving prospects is Alabama's Jameson Williams, who tore his ACL in January. If he's on the board when the Cardinals pick at No. 23, Arizona now has veterans in place to be patient.

The Cardinals could also address other needs early or pick the best player available.

Arizona's receiving corps now includes Hopkins, Green, Rondale Moore, Wesley and Andy Isabella.