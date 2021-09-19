Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum Active Sunday

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum will presumably start after missing most of practice the past week with an injury to his ribs.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum did not practice for two days this week and was limited Friday because of an injury to his ribs suffered last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

But, Beachum is active and can start against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Versatile tackle/guard Justin Murray will be at the ready should Beachum struggle. With Beachum active, tackle Josh Miles is inactive for the second consecutive game. Miles was inactive for 15 games last season and dressed once, but did not play.

Meanwhile, running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for the 18th consecutive game dating back to 2020, when he was selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the draft.

Other inactives are quarterback Chris Streveler, cornerbacks Tay Gowan and Luq Barcoo and linebacker Devon Kennard.

Kennard did not practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Titans.

For the Vikings, middle linebacker Eric Kendricks will attempt to play with a quadriceps injury after being added to the injury report on Thursday. Inactive and declared out on Friday are linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), defensive end Everson Griffen (concussion), rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring).

It is the second consecutive game Barr has been inactive. He played only two games last season after being placed on reserve/injured with a torn pectoral on Sept. 21.

Also inactive for Minnesota are rookie quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and defensive tackle James Lynch.

Quarterback Sean Mannion will be the backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins after being elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. Mannion had been signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 1 and was released Sept. 1, joining the Vikings’ practice squad the following day.