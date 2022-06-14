Skip to main content

Rodney Hudson Absent from Minicamp

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that center Rodney Hudson was absent from mandatory minicamp.

The Arizona Cardinals had almost every player at mandatory minicamp Tuesday, including quarterback Kyler Murray, who is desiring a contract extension and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will be suspended for the first six games after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 

Well, almost every player is right. Center Rodney Hudson was not at mandatory minicamp and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that Hudson's absence is currently unexcused. 

Kingsbury wouldn't go into detail on Hudson.

"Yeah, no update," Kingsbury said. "We're working through something with him. As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

Kingsbury also said that sixth-round rookie Lecitus Smith and left guard Justin Pugh took reps at center in Hudson's absence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hudson, 32, appeared and started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 as he dealt with a ribs injury and a COVID stint. He will be making a base salary of $10.9 million this season and $8.3 million in 2023.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum spoke to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke about how Hudson's doing and if both sides can come together with whatever issue is occurring.

"As far as I know he's doing well," Beachum said. "He just had a son not too long ago. (He) has a young daughter so I know he's putting family first as any father would and I know the rest will be handled between him and the organization. Know that he's in good spirits and excited to see what comes from it over the next couple of weeks."

The two-time Pro Bowl center was also not a participant in voluntary OTAs. Hudson could be subject to a total of $47,941 in fines if he were to miss two days of mandatory minicamp. At the same time, Arizona could elect to not fine him.

If Hudson's situation worsens, the Cardinals hosted free-agent center Billy Price for a visit in early May and could be inclined to sign the former first-round pick.  

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Line Labeled 'Uninspiring' by PFF

By Ryan SanudoJun 13, 2022
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Reportedly Attending Mandatory Minicamp

By Aaron DeckerJun 13, 2022
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-7 during a game on Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.
News

Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury's Jokes About Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp

By Ryan SanudoJun 10, 2022
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals' Battle for RB2 Position to be Highly Competitive

By Alex WeinerJun 10, 2022
OLB Dennis Gardeck
News

Dennis Gardeck Ready to Take on Bigger Role on Defense

By Aaron DeckerJun 10, 2022
GettyImages-1347135621
News

Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green Shares Thoughts on 2021 Season, Kyler Murray

By Ryan SanudoJun 10, 2022
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
News

Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Seeking New Contract?

By Howard BalzerJun 9, 2022
© Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury Expects Kyler Murray to be Present for Minicamp

By Alex WeinerJun 9, 2022